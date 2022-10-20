Is Singularm.com Scam or Legit {Oct 2022} Read Reviews!

Seeing our write-up get authentic detail to solve your doubt about whether it Is Singularm.com Scam or Legit. Keep reading our blog to get the latest updates.

Is Singularm.com an authentic portal?

The portal commenced on 6th May 2022, offering its services for 5 months and 13-days.

The portal contains a terrible trust count that is 2%.

Clients cannot reach its live person because it lacks a calling number.

We did not track any valid store address or street map to reach its store physically.

On its official page, we did not get social media icons.

The portal is unable to get any rank on Alexa.

Are the shoppers’ Singularm.com Reviews available? No.

The developer does not disclose its holder name.

Distinct pages are maintained for each policy.

What is Singularm.com?

Singularm.com is an online trading platform that has introduced a massive collection of home décor items, tools, car accessories, toys, baby products, etc. The portal claims to deal with direct suppliers and production houses to maintain product quality.

Still, it is required to get detail over Singularm.com legitimacy before purchasing anything. So, let’s check the specific details to get more reliable information.

Specification to check: Is Singularm.com Scam or Legit or not?

Portal type- The portal belongs to an industry that deals in miscellaneous items.

Selling goods- It offers something for every age group.

Portal’s website -https://www.singularm.com/

Email Id – support@singularm.com

Calling number- Not stated.

Valid physical address- Absent.

Return Policy Within 14-days, you can return your order.

Refund Policy- Buyers will automatically get a refund in their original mode of payment within a couple of days.

Shipping time- Depending on the final destination time of shipping varies.

To understand Singularm.com Reviews, get its positive highlights-

At a price-off, buyers can go through with a vast range of items.

Negative highlights-

Several essential details are missing from the portal.

Reviews-

The selling site does not adopt a proper promotional strategy on social media, which is why it lacks shopper feedback. However, it has not contained several essential details.

Summing-Up –

The write-up on Is Singularm.com Scam or Legit, we can say that it is not a legit store and exhibits 2% trust score.

Would you like to use it? Let’s comment.