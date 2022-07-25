DODBUZZ
Is Sjunkie Co Legit {July 2022} Read Honest Review Here!

In this article, we will try to find the answer to the question, Is Sjunkie Co Legit while looking at its features.

Do you know of a site that pays you to fill out some surveys? Do you know you could earn as much as $18 for just referring your friends to it?

Sjunkie. Co is a recently launched earning website that claims about making additional money by signing up, referring pals, answering surveys, testing applications, and performing other chores. It is increasingly gaining curiosity among people in the United States. First, however, interested users should read this article to know Is Sjunkie Co Legit or not.

Sjunkie: is it legit?

It doesn’t have a profile on any social networking platform. Despite being the finest platform for audience growth, this website does not have any presence on Facebook or Instagram. Let’s look at it more to assess its legitimacy.

  • Registrar: NAMECHEAP INC
  • Website registration: it has not even been six months since the website was registered on 06/01/2022
  • Trust index: the trust index is very low, just 1% as per a reputable site
  • Missing information: Contact information is missing from the official website, which is a major flaw in Sjunkie Co Reviews.
  • Data security: although HTTPS protocol is detected, it does not necessarily mean data security.

About Sjunkie 

Sjunkie Co. is a website that claims to allows users to make money through various deals. Among the most popular uses of this software is for online surveys. Therefore, no prior experience is necessary to participate in these online polls. However, you must respond to questions and complete forms to access this source of data collection. For this easy activity, you will get compensated.

You may earn money online not just by doing surveys but also by playing games. By completing assignments, you can gain points. To answer Is Sjunkie Co Legit, we found that the issues you have earned will determine how much you are paid. Well-known companies pay you for carrying out unique tasks for them, such as testing applications, games, or new services. After completing the work, Sjunkie provides immediate rewards whenever you’d want.

Features of Sjunkie

Online games and paid surveys may be found on several different websites. For example, Sjunkie offers free registration and gift certificates for every point you earn. Here, you need to redeem $5 to withdraw your money. Although it does not allow you to sign in with any other account, like FB or Google.

Sjunkie Co Reviews by customers

Online reviews of this website is not available. We looked at various websites to confirm the legitimacy of Sjunkie because it doesn’t have any success stories to display. Some are pleased to have found this website. In contrast, others claim that incorrect replies result in disqualification. By taking away points, they even steal money.

Some clients have trouble withdrawing money since the codes don’t work. In addition, some persons cannot apply for each round, or occasionally they are eliminated for minor errors.

Conclusion

As per our review to assess Is Sjunkie Co Legit, we found the website somewhat suspicious. So e careful if you are planning on using it. To read more about Sjunkie, click on.

Was this information helpful? Do let us know in the comments.

