Is Slimory Scam Or Legit {Nov} Check Full Reviews Here!

This post on Is Slimory Scam or Legit will offer you a genuine response about the legitimacy of the Slimory store. So read about this site below.

Do you want skincare products? Do you want products for good health? People nowadays are concerned about their health. Slimory store is helping people with their personal care. But are you aware if Is Slimory Scam or Legit? People are moving toward their care and that’s a positive sign of self-love. Slimory store in the United States and Canada makes skincare, and health care products to encourage them.

So now let’s read about this store.

Is Slimory legit?

If you need hair care, health care, and skin care products then Slimory store helps you with that. But all these things are sensitive and people can’t take risks. Many online sites are fraudulent so people are doubtful about the Slimory store. So let’s know some characteristics of this store:

Domain registration : Slimory domain was registered on 13 September 2022.

Domain expiry : Slimory domain will expire on 13 September 2023.

Slimory Reviews : Slimory store has not got any review from Customers.

Trust score : Slimory has a trust rate of 2%.

Policies : Policies are written ideally.

Data encryption : The domain of Slimory is protected with an HTTPS connection.

Missing information : All information is provided except the owner’s details.

Brief about Slimory

Slimory is an online platform that sells self-care products. If you are finding healthy products for your skin and hair, then you can window shop Slimory store. You can also watch the items mentioned below:

Firming Needless mask

Peeling orange Lotion

24K anti-wrinkle gold care

Is Slimory Scam or Legit? The mentioned characteristics can give you in-depth idea about this store. More factors will assist you in getting exact details regarding the trustworthiness of this store.

Features of Slimory

URL : https://inarosebeauty.com/

Phone number : Unavailable

Email address : service@inarosebeauty.com, service@foybeaty.com

Shop address : Unavailable

Shipment Policy : The store provides worldwide shipping.

Social media : wrong Social media icons are available on the site. The icons are redirected to other popular shopping platform accounts.

Payment modes : JCB, PayPal, Discover Network, VISA, American Express

Positive Highlights

Two emails are available.

Negative Highlights

Customer reviews are missing.

Slimory Reviews

Now coming to the reviews of this store let us clear that the store has not got any buyer response.This is unavailable on online rating and review sites. Sites including the official website have not included any customer response. You can reach this post to stay safe from credit card scamming.

Final summary

Summing up this article, the trust rate as we have mentioned above is 2%. The domain of this site was registered on 13 September 2022. This shows that the site has a very short lifespan. Appropriate reviews of this store are also unavailable. As per Is Slimory Scam or Legit we can’t mark this site legitimate. You can learn about PayPal Scams on this site. Click on this link to know more about skincare .

