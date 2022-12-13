Is Snoepdag Scam or Legit {Dec 2022} Honest Reviews!

Is Snoepdag Scam or Legit write-up has investigated an online store selling apparel and footwear products and presented its report in the public domain.



Are you looking for legit details of the Snoepdag com website? Do you purchase fashion and footwear products mostly from e-commerce platforms? Online retail shops selling fashion clothes and footwear products have attracted customers’ attention in countries like the Netherlands.

Shopping from the conveyance of home, attractive prices, and freedom of choice are some of the basic features of internet retail that bring the customer to an e-commerce website.

Is Snoepdag com an Authentic Website?

The domain of the Snoepdag retail store was registered on 8 th June 2022.

Web portal Alexa has given 8475467 ranks to this store.

The Snoepdag domain will expire on 8 th June 2023.

The trust score of this apparel and footwear-selling store is 5%.

The text and image content of the website appears to be plagiarized.

The social media presence for the Snoepdag website is missing.

The fashion store’s permanent address is not mentioned on the site’s contact us page.

The Snoepdag Review team found the trust index of the site to be 0.0%.

Customer feedback for products sold on this site is missing in the digital space.

About Snoepdag com Portal:

Snoepdag’s Website sells fashion clothes and footwear products for male and female customers. The company is selling its product as candy items and offering discounts of up to 40% on selected items. Currently, most of its merchandise consists of winter items in men’s and women’s categories.

Customers can choose their favorite color and size for every product available on the site. The website delivers products to customers in the Netherlands.

Men’s sweater

Men’s shoes

Men’s sweatshirt

Women’s shoes

Women jacket

Women’s trousers

Website Specifications:

Domain name – snoepdag.com

Website address – https://www.snoepdag.com

E-mail – service@snoepdag.com

Contact Address – Not available

Contact number – +31 06 8790 7541

Delivery policy – 5-10 days for shipment to reach customers.

Return time – 15 days from receiving the shipment.

SSL certificate – Available

Payment options – PayPal payment gateway

Newsletter – Available

Pros of Snoepdag Com Store:

The shipping and return policy of the store is in favor of customers.

The email and contact number of the shop are available on the website.

Products available on this platform are heavily discounted.

SSL certificate is available for the online safety of the customers.

Cons of Snoepdag shop:

The trust rating of the website is too low for an authentic platform.

Customer reviews for the store are missing in digital space.

Alexa ranking of the store is low, indicating little traffic on the platform.

Not many payment options are available for shoppers.

The owner’s detail is missing on the site’s contact us page

The contact address of the store is missing from the site.

There is no social media account available for this e-commerce platform.

Snoepdag Review:

The website is six months old and has a poor Alexa ranking. The lack of traffic on the platform is reflected in the absence of customer reviews of Snoepdag com. The customer feedback for the shop is missing on the public review site, and an internal review for the shop is not available.

The lack of customer feedback raises suspicion about this store. Shoppers can learn about PayPal-related scams by clicking here.

Final verdict:

The lack of customer reviews, low trust rating, and less domain age raises doubt about Snoepdag’s credibility. We advise shoppers to stay away from this site, and read the safeguarding tips against Credit Card scams.

FAQs

Q.1 What is the domain age of the Snoepdag website?

The Snoepdag domain is six months old.

Q.2 When was snoepdag.com created?

The Snoepdag.com website was created on 8th June 2022.

Q.3 What products are sold in the Snoepdag store?

Fashion clothing and footwear products for men and women are sold on the Snoepdag platform.

Q.4 What is the Alexa ranking of the Snoepdag.com Portal?

Web portal Alexa has given 8475467 ranks to this site.

Q.5 Are customer reviews available for the Snoepdag fashion store?

No, customer feedback for this online store is missing in the digital space.

Q.6 Is Snoepdag a Scam or Legit e-commerce platform?

The low trust rating score, lack of customer feedback, and less age of the site make this store suspicious for shoppers.

Q.7 What is the shipping policy of the Snoepdag store?

The shipment will reach the customer in 5-10 days, and the customer will get free shipping for orders above 40 Euros.