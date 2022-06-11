Is Sofobw Scam {June 2022} What Facts Reviews Reveals?

To all the readers who wish to place their orders from Sofobw, please read this article about Is Sofobw Scam to know whether it is safe.

Do you prefer placing orders for furniture through online platforms? Is Sofobw a legit online platform? What does this online portal provide? To the readers who wish to explore the ends of Sofobw, this article has some clarified answers for you.

Sofobw is an online furniture dealing platform based in the United States, having its hype in Canada and other parts of the world. Explore the headers in this article about the website to find the answers for Is Sofobw Scam, revealing whether the platform is a safe portal to place orders or not.

Legitimacy Factors for the Platform:

Authenticity for the online platform plays a major role in knowing whether the platform is safe to place orders or not. Sofobw is an online portal that deals with furniture, and all the details about this website’s authenticity are mentioned in the headers below. Scroll down to the pointers to know all-

Domain Age for the Platform: Sofobw registered around eight months ago, on 13th September 2021, and the same will expire on 13th September 2022.

Sofobw Reviews : No website or portal links are directed for the same.

Owner Details for the Portal: The contact Number and Address for Sofobw are found missing.

Social Media Availability: We cannot fetch this website’s social media accounts.

Trust Score for Sofobw: The trust score fetched for it is less than 10%. This shows that it still has some higher risks associated with the same.

Name for the Portal: The website domain is registered with Sofobw, but the original name for the platform is Costo Wholesale.

Policies for the Portal: Some essential facts are missing over the same.

Is Sofobw Scam– Basic Details for the Portal:

These authenticity factors for the website have given an idea about the safety of the same. Let’s now find out what it deals with and other basic details for the platform. The website offers a wide range of options in patio furniture sets sale, patio conversation sets, patio bar dining sets, sectionals, patio bistro sets and patio dining sets.

All these products on the website are provided at more than 50% discounted prices, and the measurements and other details for some of the products are mentioned. Scrolling down to the specifications for the portal will help you with a clearer view of Is Sofobw Scam answers.

Specifications for Sofobw:

Website: Deals with patio furniture sets and related products.

URL: https://sofobw.com/

Contact Number: Not mentioned over the platform.

Email: service@ratotel.com

Address: No details found.

Shipping Time: Depends on the arrival destination.

Shipping Cost: No information found.

Delivery: Depends on the order delivery address.

Returns/Refund: Offers a 14-day return policy.

Cancellation: Can be requested before the orders are shipped.

Payment Methods: VISA, JCB, Discover, Diners Club, Master card.

All these specifications for the website mentioned help get a clearer view of the platform. So let’s now move forward with an unbiased view for Sofobw to know more about Is Sofobw Scam answers.

Positive Aspects for the Platform:

Sofobw accepts multiple payment modes from its customers.

The website’s cancellation policy allows customers to cancel their orders before they are shipped.

Negative Aspects for the Portal:

The domain name and the website name are different for the website.

An email with a third-party name is registered over the platform.

The website’s shipping, returns and refund policy are not mentioned in detail.

Delivery details for the portal are also not found.

Contact details for the portal are also not found on the platform.

Sofobw Reviews:

Reviews for the website we are discussing in this article are found missing. This has been operating for eight months and still has not yet recorded reviews from its customers. This seems suspicious on the website as it has not recorded any sales yet, or the customers haven’t rated their orders.

These similar suspicious websites risk multiple potential scams like PayPal Scams and other threats. So, check out the entire details for the website first before confirming your orders.

Final Verdict:

After exploring all the details for the website in regards to knowing about Is Sofobw Scam answers, we can say that this platform seems to be suspicious. The reason is that the website has not recorded any customer reviews yet, and the platform’s social media presence is also missing.

Check out the Homepage for Sofobw to find more details. Please comment on your views about this article in the section provided below. Also, check the details for Credit Card Scams to know more about related threats.