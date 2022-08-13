Is Spitzu Scam (August) Check Detailed Reviews!

This post on Is Spitzu Scam will update you about Spitzu’s legitimacy.

Are you a person who loves to pamper their skin or nails? Some people have trouble growing nails too long and suffer from toenails issues. Spitzu is a website that claims to address all these nail problems, and it’s getting quite popular in the United Kingdom. Before you get into this website, let us notify you with important question: Is Spitzu Scam or not?

Kindly read this article to know all the recent information regarding this website.

Is this site legit?

This site has come up with several products for skin or nail care which attract the audience to buy these products from this site without any second thought. But is this site legit to use? Or do they provide legit deals to their customers? To know all these questions, kindly read our post to get more details about its legitimacy, and it will also help our readers to make their final decision.

Spitzu Scam will help you know whether this site is genuine or fake. We have provided the necessary details below on this website. Please go through this.

Website Registration: This site was put on record five months ago. March 27, 2022, is the Spitzu registration date.

Registrar: Spitzu website is registered through TOUCOWSInc t/aTUCOWS[Tag=TUCOWS-CA].

Social accounts: It has one social media account on the Facebook platform. No other social media accounts are relevant to this site, e.g., Instagram.

Trust Factor: One should not order from this site as this site has a trust factor of two percent. This shop is untrustworthy.

Buyer’s Review: As per Is Spitzu Scam , response from its customers on their collections post is not mentioned , which makes it suspicious.

Misplaced Information: An email, location, and address are available on a layout, but details of the website’s owner like name and phone number are not mentioned

Customers Policies: This website has provides its customers’ policies in the relevant section, providing users a trustworthy look.

Data security: HTTPS links provided for users data security but it does not guarantee the complete security of its users’ privacy. Hence, be careful while sharing your data to this site

Brief as per Is Spitzu Scam

Spitzu is an online store. They claims to its users to offer products at some discount, for example, they give the offer on a Pack of 50 patches for just €14.99 and show its actual price by €21.41 and highlight that “you save 30%”, on the website of Spitzu they exhibit the following itemsrelated to self nail care.

Toenail patch

Pack of 100 patches

Features of Spitzu Scam

Buy a Toenail patch

https://spitzu.co.uk/

Email Address: hello@spitzu.co.uk

Company’s Address info : A-57-00-03-11- Flamingo Villas, Ajman, United Arb Emirates, License Number 2759 is the address of the company

Phone number : It is missing.

As per Is Spitzu Scam. This site does not provide any section for customer reviews and no report has been made from any company.

Return Policy :The product can be returned within one month.This site offers a thirty days return policy.

Shipping Policy : The estimated delivery time of the order is within 2 to 3 days for pick-up.

Payment mode : Master Card, Debit Card Visa,

Positive Highlights

An email address has been given.

You can track your order.

One month’s money-back guarantee is given.

Negative Highlights

The phone number is not mentioned

The review of the customers on the site is not mentioned.

The trust index of this site is very low.

Spitzu Reviews

The feedbacks from its customers on this site are missing, but we have found its customers’ reviews on other websites. By the people’s feedback about this site, the users are not happy with Spitzu. This site is only on Facebook, not any other social media account. We have found few ratings on this site, and this website claims more than one million happy users. We couldn’t discover the website owner’s name and the mobile number of Spitzu.

The ranking of this website is very poor. Hence, we do not recommend one to shop from this site as it seems suspicious to us.

Final Verdict

Wrapping up this write-up on Is Spitzu Scam, this website was put on record five months ago, and the trust index of this website is only two percent, making it suspicious. We endorse that do not use this site. Users can check information regarding PayPal scamming here. For more details, you can check out the link given below.

Was this write-up helpful to you? Please let us know in the comment section.