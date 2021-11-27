Is Stamplines Legit (Nov 2021) Useful Reviews Here!

The article holds all the details obtained through our research about Is Stamplines Legit at all to provide its clients with a safe shopping experience.

Do you have a hobby of collecting stamps? There is no need to say how much persistence and focus are needed to create a collection, and that is why every collector takes so much pride in their collections.

We have good news for the stamp lovers of the United States. Their work has become a little easier due to the emergence of stamplines.com. Keep reading the whole article to know Is Stamplines Legit to claim the trust of the customers.

Does the Website look Scandalous?

We understand that the collectors’ emotions are attached to their stamps. So, we have brought together all the necessary details to inform you about the website’s legitimacy.

Domain Age: Only 26 days

Registration Details: The registration date of the domain is 01-11-2021

Trust Score: Very poor trust score of 2%

Owners’ Information: this data is unknown

Clarity of the Policies: Policies are partially clear

Payment Modes: Payments are to be made with a credit card or PayPal

Details of Duplicity: Moderate amount of plagiarism found

Stamplines Reviews : No review is available on the internet

Contact Information: Only email address is given

Address Details: Address is present on the Google Maps

Social Accounts: The website has no existence on the social media

It is unfortunate that the website’s details do not speak for its reliability, and it is hard to be trusted.

Overview of Stamplines

At present, when we like to buy everything online, then why not stamps? The stamplines.com was born as an answer to this question. The site’s product line consists of various stamp collections. Here you will have to buy stamps in bunches.

While searching for Is Stamplines Legit, we learned that there are different sizes of bunches starting from 100 stamps to 1000 stamps in a bunch. The price of these bunches ranges from $39.90 to $348. The black Friday sale is currently active on the website. So, you might get some discounts and offers.

Specifications of the Website

Check Out the Stamps Here: https://www.stamplines.com

Address: 685 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94105, United States

Contact Number: There is no number seen for contact

Email Address: support@stamplines.com

Shipping Methods: Two shipping methods are found – Standard and VIP Shipping

Shipping Charges: Variable charges are levied as per the chosen shipping method

Stamplines Reviews : We did not come across any review about the site

International Orders: International orders are accepted for selected countries only

Payment Options: The available payment options are PayPal and credit card

Return Policy: 30 days return policy is applicable for eligible items

Return Cost: The customers have to pay for the return shipping fees

Exchange Policy: Exchange is only possible if the received item is defective or damaged

Cancellation Policy: Nothing is mentioned regarding this

Refund Details: The refund policy is not clearly stated

Social Media Presence: The site is not active on social media

Is Stamplines Legit for the Pros offered by It?

30 days return policy is offered

International orders are accepted

Product Descriptions are found

What are the Cons?

Only two modes of payments are available

No phone number is given for quick customer support

Exchange is only allowed for defective items

Some policies are missing

Return shipping fees are on the customers

The refund policy is not clear

What are the Customers Saying?

While we tried to look for the thoughts of the customers who have already purchased items from this particular website, it was found that there is no such review available to answer Is Stamplines Legit? Though the official website has a review section for each product, no one has conveyed their opinion about the stamps .

So, we had to dig further into the social networking site but in vain. Due to the absence of the e-commerce portal on social platforms, even social media is unable to project any thoughts from any customer. While exploring such sites, understanding how to Get Your Money Back From PayPal If You Get Scammed can come in really handy.

Final Verdict

Since safety comes first, we would not advise you to visit this website. Our research about Is Stamplines Legit has revealed that the site is missing several details and the cons outnumbered the pros. So, there is a possibility that this online shopping portal can make you a Victim of Credit Card Fraud. So read necessary details and mention your feedback below.