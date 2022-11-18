Is Stella Blue Coffee Scam Or Legit {Nov} Read Reviews!

Read this post on Is Stella Blue Coffee Scam or Legit to discover the legitimacy, features, and positive and negative points of Stella Blue Coffee shop.

Do you love coffee? Are you looking for an online shop to purchase coffee? If yes, then we have a suggestion for you. Stella Blue Coffee shop in the United States claims to sell various coffee products of the finest quality. If you are interested in shopping from this website, read this post on Is Stella Blue Coffee Scam or Legit. We will be explaining all the details related to this website.

Legitimacy details of Stella Blue Coffee shop

Before shopping from this website, it would be better if the customers reviewed all the essential facts of the website. Some of the crucial data of the website are listed below:

Website creation date: Stella Blue Coffee was registered on 10th May 2022, which means this website is just six months old

Registrar : Stella Blue Coffee shop was registered by GoDaddy.com, LLC

Trust score: Stella Blue Coffee shop has an abysmal trust score of 3%

Social media accounts: Stella Blue Coffee shop is available on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok

Privacy policy: Privacy policy, Shipping policy, return and refund policy, and terms of service are explained in detail in the website’s layout.

Data protection : HTTPS protocol is used by Stella Blue Coffee website to ensure safe data transfer

Customer’s reviews : We found some excellent Stella Blue Coffee Reviews on its official website.

Missing information: We were unable to retrieve the contact number and address of this shop on its official website

Preface

Stella Blue Coffee shop claims to sell the finest quality ground coffee. They have various products related to coffee. Some of the products offered by this shop are mentioned below:

Ground coffee

Pods

Whole bean

Coffee merch and accessories

Coffee bundles

Features of Stella Blue Coffee shop

URL : https://stellabluecoffee.com/

Email address: help@stellabluecoffee.com

Contact number: The customer care number of Stella Blue Coffee was not found on the official website, which gives rise to the question Is Stella Blue Coffee Scam or Legit?

Location : Stella Blue Coffee has not mentioned its company address on the website

Return policy: Stella Blue Coffee offers a return policy of 14 days which means customers are allowed to return their products within 14 days.

Refund policy: The refunds will be transferred to the customer’s account within 5 to 10 days

Shipping Policy: It can take approximately 3 to 8 business days to get the product delivered to the customer’s doorstep

Payment Policy: Payment can be made by PayPal, shop pay, and Google pay

Positive features

The email address of the shop is available on the official website

Negative features

The customer care number and address were not retrievable from the website

Stella Blue Coffee Reviews

We found some fantastic reviews on the official website of the shop. Customers seemed happy and satisfied with the products offered by Stella Blue Coffee shop. People appreciated the quality of the coffee and gave 5 stars to the shop. Besides this, we checked the online reviews of this shop and found that most people loved this website and the coffee in this shop. Some people say that Stella Blue has the best coffee in town. Other than this, we couldn’t discover any feedback on the social media accounts. Interested buyers can check credit card scams here.

Final verdict

At the end of this post on Is Stella Blue Coffee Scam or Legit, we can say that Stella Blue Coffee shop is very new and has a lousy trust score. However, the reviews of this shop are pretty impressive. So we will advise the customers to do their research on this website and find out if this website is worth investing money in or not. Buyers can also take a look at the steps to avoid PayPal scammers. Kindly check out this page to know more about coffee

Is Stella Blue Coffee Scam or Legit – FAQs

Q1. What does Stella Blue Coffee shop sell?

Stella Blue Coffee shop sells a variety of coffee products for coffee lovers

Q2. How can we contact Stella Blue Coffee shop?

Customers can contact Stella Blue Coffee shop through their email address as provided in the above article

Q3. How old is Stella Blue Coffee shop?

Stella Blue Coffee shop is around six months’ old

Q4. Does Stella Blue Coffee offers a return policy?

Yes, Stella Blue Coffee offers a 14 days return policy

Q5. Is Stella Blue Coffee Scam or Legit?

We cannot confirm on its legitimacy as it is new one, bad trust score but having good customer feedback.

Q6. How many days does it take to get the products delivered from Stella Blue Coffee shop?

It takes up to 3 to 8 business days to get the product delivered to the customer

Q7. What is the trust score of Stella Blue Coffee shop?

Stella Blue Coffee shop has a poor trust score of 3%

Q8. What are the customers saying about Stella Blue Coffee shop?

According to the customers, Stella Blue Coffee shop sells excellent products