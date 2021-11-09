Is Sterback Legit (Nov 2021) Read Detailed Reviews!

The write-up shares legitimacy check of a portal which is offering Christmas gifts. Click here to know Is Sterback Legit or not before investing your money.

Are you browsing for a website where you can purchase Christmas cards, gifts, and other items? Then you must have visited the sterback.com website.

Several new websites have recently appeared on the internet in the United Kingdom and the United States, and many of them are frauds. So, we need to establish our faith in the portal through some research. Let’s take a closer look at Is Sterback Legit or not.

Is Sterback.com a Scam?

Indeed, professionals recommend that you should conduct intense studies on any e-store when making a purchase. Here, we have listed all the useful facts we have collected during our analysis to help individuals understand the true webpage intent.

Domain Registration date – Sterback.com portal registered on 18-09-2021, Which implies that this site is new.

Trust Index – The website has received a 2% trust score which is terrible. The trust index of any website is very important to determine its legitimacy.

Alexa Rank – As the portal is novel, it acquired no popularity as of now. The site has a low Alexa ranking.

Users Feedback – After a huge analysis also, we failed to obtain any Sterback Reviews on the web and other social media platforms.

Plagiarised Content – The portal has no unique content, and also less variety of gifts items are present.

Portal office – The site’s offices address is formally published.

Policies – There are rules present on the web, like the exchange and return policy.

Social Media Involvement – There are no social networking sites links on the online webpage.

Owner’s details – Throughout our analysis of the web platform, we uncovered that the business & home address are present.

Irrational Discounts – The website is offering over 70% off for Christmas.

As a result of this evaluation, the site appears to be rather suspicious. But, we recommended you to read this Is Sterback Legit post to the bottom for further insight.

What is the Sterback.com site?

Sterback.com is an online store that sells various products, such as Christmas cards and dolls, among many other things. People of the United Kingdom can get benefitted from the site offerings. There are many things available right now because the Christmas sale is still going on, so you can take advantage of the savings. So, before you go purchasing, double-check everything.

However, some users are still unsure about the site’s legitimacy and are looking for Sterback Reviews. Let us proceed to examine all of the official portal’s features.

Specifications of Sterback.com site:

Portal URL- https://www.sterback.com/

Domain Age – 18-09-2021

Kinds of Products- Customized Christmas cards, dolls etc

Email Account – cs@sterback.com

Mobile Number – 44 (0)20 7405 7686

Company Headquarter location- 253 Rue Saint Honore,75001 Paris France

Shipping Days – About 15-20 working days

Shipment Charges – Not Specified

Return Rules – Under 14 days of purchasing

Refund Guideline- within 14 days

Social media Icons – Unavailable

Mode of Payments – Paypal

All these checkpoints will assist our readers to know Is Sterback Legit or not.

Pros of buying from Sterback.com site:

HTTPS and SSL protocol ensure that the site is safe for the payment transaction.

There is a large discount offered.

It includes all of the company’s contact information, such as its email address.

Here on-site, you’ll find all of the policies like return and refund.

Product details are clear and concise.

Cons of buying from Sterback.com site:

There is no social networking integration on the webpage.

Because there is no section for publishing feedback, purchasers cannot trust this platform.

It received a low trust score.

Here on site, there is a lot of derived information.

Customer Feedback on Is Sterback Legit?

This website gets not mentioned on any major review sites, such as Quora, eBay, or Reddit. Customers do not appear to have trusted this website as nothings has yet been ordered from it.

Furthermore, the site misses a component for consumer feedback; hence, there are no user testimonials on the website. The lack of consumer feedback could be an indication of dishonesty. Click here to explore the Easy and Simple methods of refund from Paypal.

Final Verdict

Our investigation indicates that this site offering Christmas gifts could be illegal, verifying your Is Sterback Legit quest. As a result, we advise buyers to avoid this website. Check out to know how to get your lost amount through a credit card.

