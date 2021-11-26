Is Supernewin Legit (Nov 2021) Read Reliable Reviews!

If you are thinking about buying a new pair of shoes, then first check out this article to learn about the genuine answers of Is Supernewin Legit or not.

Are you going out this holiday season for a vacation? Don’t forget to pack the right pair of shoes for you. Shoes are a type of accessory that needs to be both comfortable and fashionable. Any less than that can spoil your day.

The United States has a new destination for the latest collection of shoes. But before we check out their collection, we must find out Is Supernewin Legit to have the correct pair of shoes providing comfort and style.

Is Supernewin a Legit Website?

We have done a lot of hard work to collect the following data that will help us determine the online shopping portal’s legitimacy so that you can have a safe shopping experience.

Date of Registration: 13-08-2021

Trust Score: 1%

Clarity of Policies: Except for the refund policy, the rest are clear

Identity of the Owner: There are no details found

Methods of Payment: Payments are made through Debit cards, Credit cards, and PayPal

Age of the Domain: The domain’s age is only 4 months

Supernewin Reviews : There is no review available

The legality of Address: No address is given on the site

Contact Details: Only way to contact is via email

Social Media: The website is present on Facebook

Amount of Plagiarism: The amount of duplicate content on the page is moderate

After looking at all the details, it would not be wrong to decide that the website has no claim on legitimacy.

All About Supernewin

Supernewin is also among those e-commerce websites that aim to make a place in the market. It sells shoes for both men and women. During the search of Is Supernewin Legit, we found several types of shoes in their collection, including custom-made products. As per the site’s declaration, they do not do mass production.

The company was established in 2016 though the creation of its online domain is very recent. The pricing on the site is reasonable.

Specific Details

Find the Perfect Pair Here: https://www.supernewin.com/

Phone Number: No phone number is there

Writing Address: service@supernewin.com

Address Details: No address is found

Shipping Terms: Free shipping is available for orders above $79

Shipping Range: Worldwide

Shipping Methods: customers can choose between standard and priority shipping methods

Cost of the Shipping: variable as per the shipping method

Return Conditions: Personalized products are not eligible for return

Return Period: Return requests are to be made within 12 hours of delivery

Charges for Return: It is on the buyers to pay for return shipping

Exchange Policy: Exchange requests are also entertained only up to 12 hours of delivery

Cancellation of Order: Cancellation is only allowed up to 12 hours of placing the order

Payment Details: PayPal and cards

Refund Policy: Not Clear

Social Accounts: There is an official page on Facebook

Are the Pros enough to answer Is Supernewin Legit?

A free shipping option is available

Worldwide delivery is provided

A size chart is there to guide buyers

Product descriptions are given

What are the Cons?

The return and exchange period is too short

Only two modes of payments are available

The refund policy is not clearly stated

No review is found to help the customers

No contact number is given

Customer’s Reaction about the Website

Though the website claims to have served thousands of happy customers, there is a conflicting

reality. Even after a thorough search, we could not see a single review anywhere from any buyer.

The answer of Is Supernewin Legit is hard to find. Because neither the official website nor the social media page of the site gives an opportunity to the customers to convey their thoughts. So, we believe that it is safe to understand the Methods To Get Money Back On Credit Card.

Due to this lack of reviews, it was not possible to determine whether the claims of the company are true or not, and we remain doubtful about it. Visit here in case if you want more details about Supernewin

Concluding Words

Due to the Suspicious nature of the website, we can say that the website may lead you to a scam. The answer of Is Supernewin Legit is clear now. If you are still interested in the site, you must know how to Get Your Money-Back From Scammers. You have any thoughts about this article, kindly drop a comment below.