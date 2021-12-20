Is Suvie Legit {Dec 2021} Check The Full Review Here!

The following research on Is Suvie Legit will give you detailed information about this store and highlight its robotic appliances.

The lives of people have become busier, and they want to save every single second. And kitchen activities take a lot of time and effort. Suvie, an online store in the United States, aims to bring innovation to your kitchen. If you want to save time, go with Suvie.com.

Is Suvie Legit? Suvie ensures all the safety standards, but we must check if this store is legit or not. No doubt the store will impress your heart and mind in the first look, but still, we need to specify all the pros and cons of this store.

Is this store legit?

Suvie.com works in the high-tech innovation of kitchen appliances. Kitchen work takes up a lot of human effort. But what if human efforts are replaced by a machine? You all want to save time, but in the race of this busy world, you must ensure your duties towards your safety. You must check Suvie Reviews before you trust completely on this website. Your safety lies in your hands. For your safety, we have brought this article where you can know all the honest and reliable details of this site.

Let’s discuss the details:

Domain life : 6th September 2009 is the creation date with more than ten years of life duration.

Registrar : The registrar of suvie.com is GoDaddy.com, LLC.

Trust Score : 96% is the trust score under the Excellent Trust Score category.

Social connections : We found pages on Facebook, Instagram with a good number of followers on Instagram, but there was no valuable interaction with the customers found.

Customer ratings : Based on Is Suvie Legit , we found many mixed reviews on the layout of the website, but there were no good reviews found on the trustworthy review sites.

Privacy policy : All the legal policies were mentioned on the layout, but there were other policies like an exchange, which were not mentioned in a direct way. No separate sections were made for such policies.

Missing information : We couldn’t find the telephone details of this store. However, other details like the Email, headquarters of this store were mentioned.

Data safety : The website utilizes Https Protocol that helps in the safe transmission of data and other personal information.

Brief as per Is Suvie Legit

This website is a popular destination to shop for kitchen appliances. They have high-tech and innovative kitchen appliances that will make your cooking very easy and cool. It has a countertop kitchen robot that helps in the following ways:

Scheduled cooking

25 min Instant cook

Defrost, roast, broil, bake, etc.

What else d o you want if you are getting all these services in a single appliance? You must check this store.

Features

Purchase Kitchen Robot from https://www.suvie.com/.

Email id: help@suvie.com.

No information regarding the address of the store as well as telephone number was mentioned on the website.

Based on Is Suvie Legit , we could find the founder (Robin Liss and Kevin Incorvia) and its headquarters located in Cambridge, MA.

Return policy:

They offer a hundred-day replacement or return policy after receiving the item.

Cancellation policy:

You can cancel your pre-order until they are shipped.

The site offers a 1year Warranty period for their appliances.

Payment options were not mentioned in the layout. But, it could be visible while checking out.

Positive Highlights

Monthly installments are offered.

Mobile app features are available to control the timing of the appliance.

Email address is mentioned.

Mixed reviews were found on the layout.

Negative Highlights

Limited inventory is present.

The telephone number and address were missing.

Suvie Reviews

The website has mentioned details like Email, its founders, but contact details were not mentioned. We found social media pages on Facebook and Instagram, with many followers. We could find some mixed reviews of the customers on their layout and reliable websites, like the customers, were amazed at the appliance. The website is popular for its robotic kitchen appliance . and love its product.

The website has got an excellent ranking as per Alexa Rank. This makes it clear that it is a popular site.

Final Summary

Based on Is Suvie Legit, we found that the site was too old in terms of domain life expectancy. This site was registered around ten years ago. Also, the trust score was excellent but good reviews are not found on reliable sources, therefore we cannot recommend it.

