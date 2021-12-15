Is Sweetleo Legit {Dec 2021} Let’s Read Reviews Here!

The following research on Is Sweetleo Legit is informative and valuable on many grounds and will save you from scams.

Many people might be searching for an online store with multiple products for toddlers and young kids. Many online stores have unique toys and gifts for kids. Sweetleo is one of those stores in the United Kingdom which have playful materials that will help in the skill enhancement of a child.

Is Sweetleo Legit? Have you ever wondered if this store is legit or a scam? You all might be curious to buy such items, but don’t get fooled by these websites.

Is this store legit or a scam?

The most important thing is that if you make payment, do you have any guarantee that you will receive your order? To know and judge the level of accuracy and reliability, you must learn about some factors that will help you a lot. This stanza will provide all the valuable and useful statistics regarding this particular website. Sweetleo Reviews are one of those factors, along with the creation date and trust factor, that will help you judge and give your final statement regarding this website.

Legitimate details:

Domain creation : 24th August 2021 was the date when this site was registered. This means it was registered a few months ago.

Registrar: GoDaddy.com, LLC is the registrar of sweetleo shop.

Trust Score : 2% is the trust index which is the lousy trust score.

Social connections : we researched a lot, but we could not find any relevant and official pages on the social media grounds.

Missing information : based on Is Sweetleo Legit , only one piece of information that we found missing was phone number details.

Shopper’s response : we could not find any reviews of the shoppers on the items shown on the website as well as on other review sites.

Privacy policies : all the legal policies were quite understandable, and other policies like return, refund, cancellation policies were mentioned finely.

Data safety : it uses the https protocol for safe and secure data transmission. This makes this site safe to use.

Brief as per Is Sweetleo Legit

Sweetleo shop offers multiple items that will help your kids who are just born or at a young age to improve their skills and abilities. Parents of these kids must visit the store once. Here we are sharing some products they offer:

Toys and gifts

Car accessories

Electronics, housewares

Pet supplies

Tools, health and beauty products

You can buy these materials for your kids as well as the products of your need are also available.

Features

Best pet supplies items from https://www.sweetleo.co.uk/.

Email id: customer.sweetleo@gmail.com

Address: No. 290-1, Xuemiao, China, Kangyi Town, Jining, Wenshang County, Shandong.

Based on Is Sweetleo Legit , we could find the company’s name: Jining Xinde Trading Co., Ltd.

No telephone number was mentioned

No reviews were available on the items and other review websites.

Return/refund/ cancellation policy:

You can replace your order within 14 days of the delivery.

To cancel unshipped and shipped out an order, contact customer service.

Refunds will come back to your account within 3-5 days.

Payment options: Discover, PayPal, JCB, American Express, Visa.

Positive highlights

Email, company’s name, address is mentioned.

Free shipping on orders above £20.

Negative Highlights

No pages on social media were found.

No reviews were available.

No telephonic details were mentioned.

Sweetleo Reviews

Wrapping up our research on this store, we could find information like location, email id, and company’s name, but we could not find a phone number. Also, there were other details like social media pages that were not found. The central part is that there are no reviews available on their collection shown in the layout as well as on any review sites. This is the vulnerable part of this store.

The site got minimum popularity as per the Alexa Rank. Few shoppers visit this website. People need to save themselves from credit card scams, and for that, you need to read this post.

Final Summary

Based on Is Sweetleo Legit, we found that the registration date of this website is very new and was registered a few months back. This creates a dilemma about this site. Also, the trust score is the lowest and can’t be accepted. If you want to know anything about Car Accessories, you can check out this page.

