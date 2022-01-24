Is Szdmyt Scam {Jan 2022} Read the Entire Review Now

Is Szdmyt Scam has investigated an online portal selling tool chest and cabinet and presented its finding in the Public domain.

Are you waiting for a clearance discount sale on tool keeping chests and mobile workbenches for your house and offices? These items are required for different purposes and help keep tool kits and other equipment safe.

At regular shops in the United States, these products can be purchased at a high price, and clearance sales can give a discount of up to 70 percent on it.

Szdmyt com sells these products as unclaimed overstock and clearance sale offers to customers. Is Szdmyt Scam has reviewed this store to check its legitimacy for online shoppers.

Legitimacy Analysis of Szdmyt Com:

The discount offers are often a trap by scammers to trap genuine customers; therefore, it’s important to check the legitimacy of the Szdmyt store.

Our research team has compiled legit data related to this e-commerce platform and presented it in this section for online customers.

Before dealing with this store, people are advised to read the below-mentioned points carefully.

Domain age – Ten-month-old Website (18 th March 2021).

Alexa ranking – It has a zero ranking in ten months of its existence, which raises doubt about its functioning.

Trust score – Szdmyt Reviews found the trust score for this site to be 1 percent point, a low legit rating for genuine sites.

Domain expiry – this domain will expire on 18 th March 2022.

Plagiarism – The text content of this site is similar to a suspicious portal and lacks originality.

Social media presence – The icons of social media sites like Facebook and Instagram are present on the home page of Szdmyt. Any click on this icon redirects the user to the same website; therefore, it lacks any social media presence.

Newsletter – Available

Owner detail – No detail related to the owner could be found on portal web pages.

Physical address – Is Szdmyt Scam found the address given on its webpage has no mention of this store on Google Map.

Missing policy – No separate page could be found for functions like payment on its webpage.

Customer reviews – No customer reviews could be found for products sold on this site.

What is Szdmyt Ecommerce Platform?

Szdmyt is an online store selling tool chests and mobile workbenches for residential and office purposes. These items help customers put their things in one place properly and efficiently and save a lot of space.

The store claims to sell the product at a 70 percent discount during its clearing sale campaign. Is Szdmyt Scam found that these products are being sold at lesser prices on this portal compared to other websites.

To further check its legitimacy, let’s look at its specifications, pros, and cons in the upcoming part of the review.

Specification of Szdmyt com Website:

Domain name – szdmyt.com

Website address – https://www.szdmyt.com

Product sold – Tool cabinet and chests

Email address – customerservice@teheh.com

Physical address – 1519 Laurel Street, Palatka, Florida, United States.

Shipping policy – 3-10 days, depending on location.

Refund policy – 14 days after receiving the product.

Payment method – PayPal payment gateway and credit card applicable on it.

Discount – Available

Contact details – Not given

Is Szdmyt Scam, found the following Pros for this Website?

Shipping policy of 3-10 days for delivery is standard time followed in the online retail industry.

A refund policy of 14 days is sufficient time for returning the product.

Email addresses and newsletters will help customers resolve their queries and get regular updates.

A discount of 70 percent will allow customers to get the product at a cheaper price.

Cons of Szdmyt com Portal:

The absence of actual physical address and contact details raises suspicion about this website.

Consumer review is lacking for the product sold on this site.

A low trust score is given for this portal.

No owner’s details are given.

What are Szdmyt Reviews?

This is a ten-month-old portal but has only one unique visitor daily on its e-commerce platform. The lack of activity on this site has resulted in an almost negligible sale and no customer review for Szdmyt com.

Public review sites also have no customer review for the product sold on Szdmyt. In the absence of any customer review, Customers will find it difficult to get any feedback for products sold on it.

People should remain alert while dealing with suspicious sites, and to get more information on PayPal scam sites, click here.

Final verdict:

Is Szdmyt Scam cautions people to remain away from suspicious e-commerce portals and purchase products from authentic sites. Szdmyt appears to be a dubious online store, and one should avoid it for any dealing.

Online shoppers can share their experience in the comment section of this review, and to get details of credit card refunds, read here.