Is Tbyyf Scam or Legit {August 2022} Checkout Reviews!

This post on Is Tbyyf Scam or Legit talks about the site and its products and whether it is safe to use or not.

Do you want to know about the latest brands? Do you want to shop for these brands on one platform? There is a site in the United States and that has started to gain traction for its products. You can buy shoes, clothes and other accessories on this site. Is Tbyyf Scam or Legit will walk you through the need to understand the site’s viability.

Please read the post to learn more about the site.

Is this site viable?

How does one know if the site is safe to use? Consumers have shifted from offline to the online program, but, in this conversion, the number of scams that occur has gone up as there is no accountability in the online mode. The Tbyyf website exists to provide you with the most recent brand products at a reasonable price. If you want to buy some branded products, you can go to their website.

Tbyyf Reviews will update you about the connection between the site and how legitimate the site is. To know more about the technical aspect of it, please read further.

Website registration: The website was registered on 18 July 2022. The domain name is very recent and raises safety questions.

Registrar: The registrar for the site is NameSilo, LLC tbyyf.com

Trust Factor: The site’s trust factor is a mere 1%. This shows that the site is not at all trustworthy, and one should use this site with caution.

Buyer’s Reviews: As per Is Tbyyf Scam or Legit, buyers have provided reviews for some products.

Social Accounts: It has been seen that the site is not present on any social media platforms. This affects the consumer base of the company.

Customer Policies: The policies and rules for the customers have been mentioned on the site.

Misplaced Information: Details about the owner’s name and phone number have not been provided. The leading site has also mentioned information about the address and email address.

Data Security: The site has not initiated the HTTPS protocol, which makes the consumers suspicious about it.

Brief as per Is Tbyyf Scam or Legit

Tbyyf is an online site that helps get in contact with all the newest trends from world-famous brands and other products. The products provided on the site are relatively cheaper and are easy to buy. They have a versatile brand of products. The products that they offer are as follows:

Sneakers

T-shirts

Masks

Dresses

Gym wear

Tees

Sunglasses

Features of the Tbyff site

Buy a 4 PACK WOMEN’S COTTON TANK from https://www.tbyyf.com/ .

Email Address : SALES@FAMILYCUSTOM ER.COM

Company’s Address Info : 320 W Kimberly Rd, 320 W Kimberly Rd, Davenport, IA 52806, USA

Phone Number : It is not provided.

Per Is Tbyyf Scam or Legit , there have been reviews about the products, and they are a mix of positive and negative reviews.

Return Policy : This site has a return policy. The duration has not been mentioned on the site.

Shipping Policy: The products are shipped within 7-9 days.

Payment Modes : Visa, MasterCard

Positive Highlights

There is free shipping after the purchase of $35

Customer support is provided 24/7.

The returns are paper-free.

Negative Highlights

Social Media Platforms are not present.

The trust index is shallow

The HTTPs protocol is not enabled for the site.

Tbyyf Reviews

The site has offered information about the email address and the address. However, the phone number and owner’s name are not mentioned. The site has some reviews for its products. The reviews show that people’s experience with the delivery and customer service have been disappointing. Furthermore, there is no presence of the site on social media. This affects the consumer base for the site and hence, their sales.

The Alexa Rank for the site is very low. This portrays how untrustworthy the site is. Thus, this site should be used with caution. One can acquire information about the scams on credit cards through this post.

Final Verdict

In summation of this post, Is Tbyyf Scam or Legit, the site has been concluded as not trustworthy. People have been disappointed by the site and have not given an assuring review. The site has a shallow trust index and a similar Alexa rank. This adds to the unreliability of the site. This article contains information on PayPal scamming for consumers. To know more about the Mixer, please check this link

Was this post on Tbyff helpful? Please let us know in the comment section.