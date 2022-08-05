Is Telfar Bags Scam {Aug} Read The Entire Review Now
Did you know that Telfar-bags.com only sells shopping bags? Hence, it did not categorize the bags. Only PayPal is offered as a mode of payment. However, customers can pay via master card, Amex, and discover using the PayPal website. Would you like to shop Telfar-bags online that support free Worldwide shipment?
Before you make a purchase, we recommend you to read reviews of Telfar-bags.com to know Is Telfar Bags Scam?
Is Telfar-Bags Legit?
- Telfar-Bags Creation: 28th July 2021 at 5:41:39.
- Telfar-Bags Age: one year and eight days old.
- Telfar-Bags Last updated on: 29th July 2022 at 7:03:34.
- Telfar-Bags Expiry: 28th July 2023 at 5:41:39.
- Telfar-Bags life expectancy: expires within eleven months and twenty-two days.
- Trust Index: Telfar-Bags gained and average Trust Rank of 60%. Hence, Telfar-bags.com is possibly legitimate.
- Business Rank: Telfar-bags gained a terrible 27.8% business ranking.
- Place of origin: Telfar-Bags CoO is unknown.
- Suspicious Websites Proximity: 27%.
- Threat Profile: 66%.
- Phishing Score: 14%.
- Malware Score: 66%.
- Spam Score: 1%.
- Status of Blacklisting: Telfar-Bags is not blacklisted.
- Telfar Bags Reviews on Connection Security: Telfar-Bags uses an unsecured HTTP protocol.
- SSL Status: IP 137.175.35.180 has a valid SSL certificate for the next 48 days.
- Contact person: unspecified on Telfar-Bags.
- Social relations: @telfarglobal is present on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook with more than 1,414,100 followers.
- Owner’s Identity and Contact: Telfar-Bags used the services of aliyun.com to hide the details of its owners.
Brief:
People around the world are obsessed with purchasing Telfar-bags. Customers believe that telfar-bags are more than a fashion accessory. Telfar-bags have great looks with simple designs.
Telfar-bags headquarter is based in Hong Kong; considered to check Is Telfar Bags Scam? It is committed to providing high-quality products, faster product delivery, an easy return process, and trendy bags.
Telfar-bags.com featured three types of bags in various colors and simple designs, including:
- Small shopping bags priced at $89.99
- Medium shopping bags priced at $139.99, and
- Large shopping bags are priced at $189.99.
Features:
- Buy tools and utilities at: https://www.telfar-bags.com.
- Social media Links: not included on Telfar-Bags.
- Price: between $89.99 to $189.99.
- Physical Address: 1146 East Moreno Way, Placentia, California-92870, found to be unauthentic as maps show residential building.
- Phone (or) WhatsApp number: only contact number is mentioned as (475)619-2870 on Telfar-Bags.
- Email address: telfar-bags@outlook.com, accounted in Is Telfar Bags Scam reviews as it is not a business email.
- Customer Reviews and blogs: blogging is not supported on Telfar-Bags, but customer ratings are present.
- Terms and Conditions: Mentioned but plagiarized on Telfar-Bags.
- Privacy policy: Mentioned but plagiarized on Telfar-Bags.
- Store locator: Telfar-Bags did not mention the address of the stores.
- Delivery Policy: Telfar-Bags delivers standard orders within 12 days and expedited orders within 4 days.
- Shipping Policy: Telfar-Bags takes up to 3 days to process an order.
- Tracking: orders can be traced from users’ Telfar-Bags.com account at telfar-bags.com/track-order/.
- Cancellation Policy: unspecified on Telfar-Bags.
- Return Policy: Telfar-Bags accepts returns within 30 days.
- Restocking fee: unspecified on Telfar-bags, considered to check Is Telfar Bags Scam?
- Refunds Policy: Telfar-Bags did not mention the mode and timeline of refunds.
- Mode of Payment: via PayPal in US$ only.
- Newsletters: not published by Telfar-Bags.
- Help and FAQ: present on Telfar-Bags.
Pros:
- Telfar-bags.com supports free Worldwide shipping to more than a hundred countries
- Medium shopping from Telfar-bags has enough space for a laptop
- Telfar-bags are unisex and available in both vibrant and formal colors
Cons:
- Telfar-bags.com website did not include searching, filtering, and sorting options
- Poor logic and inventory control as Telfar-bags.com allows ordering infinite quantities
- Telfar-bags.com offers unrealistic 70% discounts on several bags
Customers Telfar Bags Reviews:
Telfar-bags.com gained a poor Alexa rank of 7,603,219. More than 20 website reviews of Telfar-bags.com and more than 50 videos and YouTube reviews suggest that it is a legitimate website.
No customer reviews and rating was present on user review sites, social media, and elsewhere on the internet. Hence, be cautious about PayPal scams as Telfar-Bags takes PayPal payments.
Each Telfar bag has 26 to 29 unrealistic reviews. All product reviews on Telfar-bags.com are positive and rated 5-stars. Hence, such product reviews featured on Telfar-bags.com are unreliable.
Conclusion:
Telfar-bags.com is possibly legitimate and answered Is Telfar Bags Scam. It achieved an average trust rank but terrible Alexa and business ranking. Hence, Telfar-bags.com is only suggested for experienced internet users. It is also because Telfar-bags.com scored high on the threat, malware, and suspicion profile. Further, it has a short life expectancy. Be Alert to Credit Card Scams as Telfar-Bags accepts Credit Card payments via PayPal.
