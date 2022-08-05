Is Telfar Bags Scam {Aug} Read The Entire Review Now

Read exclusive previews of Telfar-bags.com to know Is Telfar Bags Scam? Also, learn the features of Telfar-bags.com and customer feedback.

Did you know that Telfar-bags.com only sells shopping bags? Hence, it did not categorize the bags. Only PayPal is offered as a mode of payment. However, customers can pay via master card, Amex, and discover using the PayPal website. Would you like to shop Telfar-bags online that support free Worldwide shipment?

Before you make a purchase, we recommend you to read reviews of Telfar-bags.com to know Is Telfar Bags Scam?

Is Telfar-Bags Legit?

Telfar-Bags Creation: 28th July 2021 at 5:41:39.

Telfar-Bags Age: one year and eight days old.

Telfar-Bags Last updated on: 29th July 2022 at 7:03:34.

Telfar-Bags Expiry: 28th July 2023 at 5:41:39.

Telfar-Bags life expectancy: expires within eleven months and twenty-two days.

Trust Index: Telfar-Bags gained and average Trust Rank of 60%. Hence, Telfar-bags.com is possibly legitimate.

Business Rank: Telfar-bags gained a terrible 27.8% business ranking.

Place of origin: Telfar-Bags CoO is unknown.

Suspicious Websites Proximity: 27%.

Threat Profile: 66%.

Phishing Score: 14%.

Malware Score: 66%.

Spam Score: 1%.

Status of Blacklisting: Telfar-Bags is not blacklisted.

Telfar Bags Reviews on Connection Security: Telfar-Bags uses an unsecured HTTP protocol.

SSL Status: IP 137.175.35.180 has a valid SSL certificate for the next 48 days.

Contact person: unspecified on Telfar-Bags.

Social relations: @telfarglobal is present on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook with more than 1,414,100 followers.

Owner’s Identity and Contact: Telfar-Bags used the services of aliyun.com to hide the details of its owners.

Brief:

People around the world are obsessed with purchasing Telfar-bags. Customers believe that telfar-bags are more than a fashion accessory. Telfar-bags have great looks with simple designs.

Telfar-bags headquarter is based in Hong Kong; considered to check Is Telfar Bags Scam? It is committed to providing high-quality products, faster product delivery, an easy return process, and trendy bags.

Telfar-bags.com featured three types of bags in various colors and simple designs, including:

Small shopping bags priced at $89.99 Medium shopping bags priced at $139.99, and Large shopping bags are priced at $189.99.

Features:

Buy tools and utilities at: https://www.telfar-bags.com.

Social media Links: not included on Telfar-Bags.

Price: between $89.99 to $189.99.

Physical Address: 1146 East Moreno Way, Placentia, California-92870, found to be unauthentic as maps show residential building.

Phone (or) WhatsApp number: only contact number is mentioned as (475)619-2870‬ on Telfar-Bags.

Email address: telfar-bags@outlook.com, accounted in Is Telfar Bags Scam reviews as it is not a business email.

Customer Reviews and blogs: blogging is not supported on Telfar-Bags, but customer ratings are present.

Terms and Conditions: Mentioned but plagiarized on Telfar-Bags.

Privacy policy: Mentioned but plagiarized on Telfar-Bags.

Store locator: Telfar-Bags did not mention the address of the stores.

Delivery Policy: Telfar-Bags delivers standard orders within 12 days and expedited orders within 4 days.

Shipping Policy: Telfar-Bags takes up to 3 days to process an order.

Tracking: orders can be traced from users’ Telfar-Bags.com account at telfar-bags.com/track-order/.

Cancellation Policy: unspecified on Telfar-Bags.

Return Policy: Telfar-Bags accepts returns within 30 days.

Restocking fee: unspecified on Telfar-bags, considered to check Is Telfar Bags Scam?

Refunds Policy: Telfar-Bags did not mention the mode and timeline of refunds.

Mode of Payment: via PayPal in US$ only.

Newsletters: not published by Telfar-Bags.

Help and FAQ: present on Telfar-Bags.

Pros:

Telfar-bags.com supports free Worldwide shipping to more than a hundred countries

Medium shopping from Telfar-bags has enough space for a laptop

Telfar-bags are unisex and available in both vibrant and formal colors

Cons:

Telfar-bags.com website did not include searching, filtering, and sorting options

Poor logic and inventory control as Telfar-bags.com allows ordering infinite quantities

Telfar-bags.com offers unrealistic 70% discounts on several bags

Customers Telfar Bags Reviews:

Telfar-bags.com gained a poor Alexa rank of 7,603,219. More than 20 website reviews of Telfar-bags.com and more than 50 videos and YouTube reviews suggest that it is a legitimate website.

No customer reviews and rating was present on user review sites, social media, and elsewhere on the internet. Hence, be cautious about PayPal scams as Telfar-Bags takes PayPal payments.

Each Telfar bag has 26 to 29 unrealistic reviews. All product reviews on Telfar-bags.com are positive and rated 5-stars. Hence, such product reviews featured on Telfar-bags.com are unreliable.

Conclusion:

Telfar-bags.com is possibly legitimate and answered Is Telfar Bags Scam. It achieved an average trust rank but terrible Alexa and business ranking. Hence, Telfar-bags.com is only suggested for experienced internet users. It is also because Telfar-bags.com scored high on the threat, malware, and suspicion profile. Further, it has a short life expectancy. Be Alert to Credit Card Scams as Telfar-Bags accepts Credit Card payments via PayPal.

