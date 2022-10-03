Is Teveify Scam Or Legit {Oct} Check The Reviews!

The article clarifies the doubt whether: Is Teveify Scam or Legit? Be aware of fraud before investing.

People are in a hurry to purchase decor items for Christmas and Halloween parties. Are you searching for an online service to deliver to your doorstep? Have you come across Teveify.com? If we are here to inform.Teveify.com is an e-commerce website serving the United States. Investing in an unknown site is risky; let us clarify whether it Is Teveify Scam or Legit?

Legitimacy

Website Age: The website age is less than three months old. (Developed date: 7 th July 2022)

Alexa Rank : The portal has secured 706050 ranks.

Website Trust Score: The trust score is horrible at 1%.

Copied Content: The content available on the site is copied and found on many other sites.

Consumer Reviews : We can find a review for only one product, and the rest are blank.

Contact Address Legitimacy: The address mentioned is not for return. So, its dubious.

The Return and exchange policies: There is 14 days return policy available for the products.

Let us throw light on Teveify Reviews.

About Teveify.com

Teveify.com is an online website for decorating products. The products include:

Christmas

Halloween

Home decoration

Exquisite homemade Wreath.

Clarifications

The Portal Address: https://www.teveify.com/

E-mail Id : info@teveify.com

Phone Number: Not available.

Contact Address: Supic Company Limited, 297 Tottenham Court Road, London W1T 4TQ, United Kingdom.

Shipping and Delivery Policies: Free shipping delivers within 12-20 days, and standard shipping costs $4.99 within 12-20 days.

Payment Options: Secured through Amex, Master Card, and Visa.

Positive points

HTTP protocol verified present for the website.

Negative points

The contact address mentioned in the portal is not returning the products.

Teveify Reviews.

Teveify.com is an online website platform for home decorating products and claims to serve its customers smoothly. The portal expands its delivery worldwide. Yet, the portal has not succeeded in earning the buyers' trust. We find a mixed opinion about the portal. But the content and webpage seems fake, and a lot of hidden information is present.

Conclusion

We shared the details about the Teveify.com portal and mentioned the details to clarify: Is Teveify Scam or Legit? Make a complete search before investing. As the website age is only three months old and bad trust score.

