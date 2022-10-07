Is The Aiko Shop Scam Or Legit {Oct} Read Reviews Here

The article helps to clarify the doubt about whether Is The Aiko Shop Scam or Legit with the details mentioned.

Pokemon players are glad to purchase trainee collection boxes and statues online. Have you heard of the online portal Aikoshop.com? If not, we are here to provide you with the details. Akioshop.com provides its service in the United States and other countries as well. Before browsing on an unknown portal, let us try for clarification on doubt whether: Is The Aiko Shop Scam or Legit?

Specifications

Website Age: The website age is less than six months old. (Developed date: 10 th August 2022)

Alexa Rank : The portal earned 4466236 ranks.

Website Trust Score: The website has earned a 1% score.

Social Media Connection: No social media links are available.

Copied Content: There is no About Us section present on the website.

Customer Reviews : Buyer’s opinion is present only for a single product.

Owner Information: No information available about the owner.

The Return and exchange policies: There are 14 working days return policies available.

About The Aikoshop.com

Aikoshop.com is an e-business platform that supplies related to Pokemon and various anime. The products include:

Animation collection box

Animation statues.

Specified details

The portal Address: is https://theaikoshop.com/

E-mail Id : info@theaikoshop.com

Phone Number: +971543207245

Contact Address: VYG Growth Limited, Room 409, Beverley Commercial Centre, 87-105 Chatham Road South, Tsim Sa Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Shipping and Delivery Policies: Free shipping worldwide. In the United States , delivery is within 3-8 business days and in other countries within 3-10 business days.

Pros

The HTTPS protocol verified the portal.

Cons

No social media connections are present.

Customer reviews for only one product.

The Aiko Shop Reviews

Theaikoshop.com is an e-retailer that sells unique products related to Pokemon and anime products. The portal claims to deliver products worldwide. They offer products at low prices. We can find limited reviews for a single product. But on the portal, we find good ratings for all products but no reviews. So, it is hard to confirm the website’s legitimacy. We suggest you research more before investing. Consequently, click here to Get Your Money Back From PayPal if Scammed.

Conclusion

In the article, we have shared specifications related to the portal. We suggest to investigate more before shopping as website age is less than six months and trust score is only 1%.Please look thoroughly at the article Is The Aiko Shop Scam or Legit before purchasing.

