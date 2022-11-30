Is The Jersey Locker Scam or Legit {Nov 2022} Fetch Reviews!

The below article, which contains all the facts to determine whether it Is The Jersey Locker Scam or Legit, will give you a clear idea about the website.

Are you a football lover and want to buy a jersey from an online shopping website? Are you looking for discounts on football jerseys? So, here we are telling you about a website offering a range of football jerseys that belong to different clubs or college teams.

This website is getting famous in the United States, and football fans are using it. Here you keenly looking to know: Is The Jersey Locker is a Scam or Legit? That’s why here we are gathering its essential facts.

Is The Jersey Locker a helpful website?

The website has created on- 24/09/2022

The website will diminish on – 24/09/2023.

Trust score- The website depicts a terrible trust score of only 1%.

Logos of social media- On official website pages, we did not find social site symbols.

Crucial policies- All the crucial policies maintained by the website to support shoppers.

Alexa ranking -# 9515610 is its position on Alexa.

Trust index- 39.2%.

The threat and phishing score- The collective score of both is 44%.

Malware score- The malware score is 22%.

Comments of users- The Jersey Locker Reviews are missing from the leading promotional site.

Data security- The website gains an SSL certificate to secure client detail.

Owner name- The details of its owner are not mentioned by its designer.

What is The Jersey Locker?

The Jersey Locker is an online product-selling website offering a vast collection of jerseys at the lowest price. Buyers can see a massive collection of jerseys as per their choices and can follow their favourite football team.

You can grab the opportunity to buy products at the least cost because the website offers sales on each product.

Specification of website-

Study essential data to verify- Is The Jersey Locker Scam or Legit

Website URL is – https://thejerseylocker.com/

The customer care number is – 973-287-4834

E-mail address to ask query- info@thejerseylocker.com

The existing store address is – 113 Agee Cir E. Hendersonville, TN 37075

Time of shipping- 10 to 15 days for domestic orders.

International shipping time takes 15 to 21 days to deliver an order internationally.

Return Policy- In case of a defective product, it offers a 7-day return policy.

Replacement Policy- In case of a defective item, you can exchange your product.

Refund policy- After the processed refund will be deposited in your account.

Non-refundable charges- Products on sale are non-returnable.

Modes of payment: – Credit Card, Visa, JCB, Master Card etc.

Is The Jersey Locker Scam or Legit – Go through with its pros and cons-

Pros of the website-

The online selling portal shares a vast collection of the football jersey.

To get the trust of shoppers, it has stated each valid policy.

We found a valid contact number.

The website possesses its store’s physical address.

Losses of the portal-

The rank on the global platform Alexa is relatively low.

The website does not reveal the name of the website holder.

It possesses a low trust score.

The social media promotional page is absent.

It also lacks invalid reviews.

The website is too young.

What comes to analyze The Jersey Locker Reviews?

The website lacks a social media page, so not followed by online shoppers. Due to the absence of a web page on the social platform, we did not get any feedback from shoppers.

The Conclusion-

To gain popularity and resolve trust issues websites need to add more detail to enhance popularity. As per our data, it is not a genuine website.

Have you ever been scammed by a Credit Card? Please share your views with us.

Is The Jersey Locker Scam or Legit-FAQs-

Q1. What are the delivery charges of the store?

Ans. It offers a flat standard shipping rate of 6.99 for all domestic & international orders.

Q2. How much does the store consume the order processing time?

Ans. To process an order, it takes 5 to 7 business days.

Q3. How many modes of payment are offered by the website?

Ans. Visa, Credit Card, Master Card, Maestro etc.

Q4. Can it deliver the order to many addresses?

Ans. It does not offer shipping to multiple addresses for a single order.

Q5. Does it offer delivery in PO Boxes?

Ans. Yes, it delivers orders to PO Boxes.

Q6. Is The Jersey Locker Scam or Legit a helpful portal?

Ans. We are not sure about its authenticity.

Q7. Which industrial category is followed by the website?

Ans. It comes under the famous jersey industry.