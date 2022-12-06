Is Thechangingus Scam Or Legit {Dec} Read Reviews Here!

The article will list all the legitimacy factors of a website and discuss Is Thechangingus Scam or Legit?

Are you looking for some good clothing options? This article here will list all the crucial details about a clothing website. People in the United States must be in shopping spirits for the upcoming festival season.

Here, we will talk about a shopping website selling clothes. To find out Is Thechangingus Scam or Legit? Go through the article thoroughly and then decide to buy anything from this store.

Is Thechangingus.com Legit Or Not?

Today, physical stores have taken a back seat, and internet shopping is the new way of buying things, yet individuals are still misled by fraud on these platforms. Therefore, it is crucial to verify the credibility of the business.

Registration Date for Domain: The website got registered on 14th November 2022.

Website’s Age: The portal is not even a month old, which is not a good sign.

Feedback From Website: After extensive research on the internet, we could not locate any Thechangingus Reviews .

Expiration Date for Domain: This portal’s expiry date is 14th November 2023.

Trust Score of the Site: The site has a poor trust score of only 1 percent.

The website has provided the Shipping policy, our details, Payment options, Return policy, Contact details, and About us details.

But the page linked to the policies is showing a 404 error. Only the page for ‘About Us’ is accessible.

The website provides no physical store address.

Although, they have provided some shipping and return details on the homepage.

They offer different types of clothing and footwear products.

They do not have social media existence.

The question, Is Thechangingus Scam or Legit? It remains the same, as the trust score is low and the domain is recently created.

What Is Thechangingus.com?

It is an online shopping store that sells women’s clothing and footwear items. They sell a wide range of clothes and sandals.

Clothes

Hoodies

Strap dress

Vintage dress

Long T-shirt

Sweatpants

Black dress

Maxi dress, etc.

Footwear

Heels

Flat beach sandals

Women Shoes

Strappy Sandals

Slippers, etc.

Specifications of Thechangingus.com

Website Link: https://thechangingus.com/

Items offered – A wide variety of women’s clothes and footwear.

Email Address – thechangingus@gmail.com

Payment options– Buyers can make payments via VISA, Master cards, Discover cards, etc., but no PayPal option is available.

Thechangingus Reviews – There was no single review available anywhere on the internet.

Physical Address –Address has not been provided

Shipping Details & Handling Charges– No, shipping charges above $50. They ship to multiple countries.

Delivery Time: No time is mentioned in the policy section.

Contact Number – The phone number is not available.

Social Media – No social media site is linked to the website.

Return – They are providing a 14 days window for recovery.

More Payment Option- One can pay their sum with the instalment system.

Policies: All the policy is available, but the page is inaccessible. A 404 error for ‘Page Not Found’ is displaying on the website.

Is Thechangingus Scam or Legit? The answer to the question is that the site doesn’t look trustworthy.

Positive Factors

No, shipping charges are above $50.

International shipping is possible.

Instalment payment method provided.

Twenty-four hours chat option for support of customers is provided.

Negative Factors

No social media presence.

The website is challenging to browse through.

Shopping policies need to be provided.

No phone number or address is provided.

Reviews And Feedbacks

To convert a potential customer into a customer, feedback and testimonials from previous clients are essential. However, there is not even a single product review on this website. Additionally, we still await reviewer input from other reliable portals.

Is Thechangingus Scam or Legit? We doubt the site’s legitimacy because the feedbacks play a crucial role. But no reviews are available. To avoid any PayPal Scam, read tips here.

Conclusion

The website ‘Thechangingus.com’ doesn’t appear to be trustable. The trust score is meager, the website is not even a month old, and there is no feedback is available. The website seems dubious and suspicious. Also, read ways to prevent A Credit Scam here.

Have you ever bought any items from this website? If yes, then please enlighten us with your valuable review. Comment below.

Is Thechangingus Scam or Legit- FAQs:

Q1. What does Thechangingus.com sell?

They sell women’s footwear and clothing items.

Q2. Do they provide worldwide shipping?

Yes, they deliver in multiple countries.

Q3. What their store location is?

They have not provided any details about it.

Q4. Do they charge for shipping?

Yes, for the purchase of less than $50, they charge for shipment.

Q5. Is this website legit?

No, this site does not look legit.

Q6. What is their email?

Their email is thechangingus@gmail.com.