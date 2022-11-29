Is Thunderb Store Scam Or Legit {Nov} Read Reviews Here!

This article shares every detail about the web portal and its products to know Is Thunderb Store Scam or Legit. Follow our blog for the latest updates.

Are you looking for the best electronic gadgets on shopping sites? Do you know where you can find all your desired electronic gadgets? If not, this website is what one need to visit. It offers a fantastic collection of electronic gadgets. The web portal was developed in the United States.

This blog will cover full details about the web portal, and its product collection to know Is Thunderb Store Scam or Legit. Read the article below to know more.

Can Thunderb.Store be a legit website?

All buyers must follow the details given by the website and confirm its credibility before buying anything. The details listed below will allow us to know the Legitimacy of the web portal:

The existence of the webpage: The web portal was started on 24/03/2020.

The web portal address: No detail about the web portal address is mentioned.

Ranking on Alexa: No data about the Alexa rank of the website is available.

Address of Email: support@thunderb.store

The worthiness of Email: Under Thunderb Store Reviews , the email Id shared by the web portal is valid.

Trust rating: The trust rating of the webpage is average, around 76%.

Percentage of duplicate content: The duplicate content percentage of the website is around 60%.

Social media account: There are logos of Facebook and Instagram on its web portal.

What is Thunderb.Store?

It is an online shopping website. It has a vast collection of the latest electronic gadgets, such as Computers and tablets, Power adapters & Chargers, Portable power banks, Headphones, Drones and many more. The product quality of all its electronic gadgets is fantastic. It also deals in many brands like Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, Google, Acer, HP, Thunderb, etc. But since this is an online based shopping portal, the buyer needs to check Is Thunderb Store Scam or Legit.

Specifications of Thunderb.Store:

The URL of the website – Thunderb.Store

The introduction date of the webpage – The web portal was started on 24/03/2020.

The lapse date of the webpage – The website will expire on 24/03/2023.

Contact on Phone- (240) 200 5462 is the contact number of the webpage.

Website location – No detail about the address of the web portal is mentioned.

Social site existence – There are logos of Facebook and Instagram on its web portal.

Delivery time- The web portal takes 1-20 days under standard delivery and 4-10 days under the DHL shipping method.

Founder Information- There are no details mentioned about the owner of the webpage to determine Is Thunderb Store Scam or Legit .

Free delivery service: It allows free shipping on its orders under standard shipping.

Return on orders: The web portal provides 30 Days return policy on its orders.

Order Refund time – It refunds the amount to the buyer’s real mode of payment.

Exchange of items– The webpage allows exchange on its orders.

Freight on return– No details on return shipping cost are available.

Discount policy- The website offers good discounts on its products.

Order Cancelled- No details on the Order cancellation policy are available.

Payment Method – Master Card, Amex, Visa, PayPal, etc

Benefits to understanding Is Thunderb Store Scam or Legit:

It has given its number to contact the website.

It allowed easy return and exchange service.

It is available on social platforms.

It has given various methods of making payments for buyers’ convenience.

It has shared its email Id for better customer support.

It offers free delivery service for its products.

It provides a discount on its products.

It provides refund service on its orders.

Drawbacks of Thunderb.Store:

It has not shared any information about its owner.

It has not mentioned any detail on the Order cancelling method.

Thunderb Store Reviews:

The webpage has many reviews from the customer for its products in its web portal. The webpage has no Alexa rank. At the same time, there are some good reviews on online webpage but no proper reviews are found on social sites. Customers need to focus- How To Get A Refund On Credit Card If Scammed?

The Conclusion:

The web portal has an average experience in online product selling. The web portal has an average trust ranking. Furthermore, there are no reviews on social platforms but have some positive reviews on online sites. The web portal seems legit , but customers should remain careful with this website. Here buyers need to determine- How To Get A Refund On Paypal If Scammed?

Is the information useful? Comment your opinions.

Is Thunderb Store Scam or Legit: FAQ

Q.1 When was Thunderb.Store registered?

Answer: 24/03/2020

Q.2 When will Thunderb.Store lapse?

Answer: 24/03/2023

Q.3 What is the Thunderb.Store Alexa rank?

Answer: Not available

Q.4 What items does Thunderb.Store offer?

Answer: Electronic gadgets

Q.5 What is the Thunderb.Store trust score?

Answer: 76%

Q.6 How much time gap does Thunderb.Store offer for return?

Answer: 30 days

Q.7 How much time gap does Thunderb.Store take to ship the order?

Answer: 1-20 days