Is Ticlas Scam Or Legit {Oct} Check Reviews Here!

Is Ticlas Scam or Legit? This post will answer this query in a detailed way. So, kindly go through this post below.

Do you want utility goods for your home? You can shop for unlimited products from the Ticlas store in the United States. However, you should know: Is Ticlas Scam or Legit? We have shared informative details on the permissibility of the Ticlas store. So, you must read this write-up and acquire in-depth knowledge of it.

Check the Legitimacy of Ticlas!

Registrar: Alibaba Cloud Computing Ltd. d/b/a HiChina (www.net.cn)

Registration Date: Ticlas store was registered on July 14, 2022. It got a poor lifespan.

Trust Score: Ticlas store had only a 1 percent trust count. It is a low trust rate. Hence, one cannot keep faith in such stores.

Expiry Date : July 14, 2023, is the expiration date of the Ticlas Store.

Shopper’s Reviews: No relevant Ticlas Reviews are found on the official or online review platform.

Overview of Ticlas

Ticlas Store sells amazing quality utility products for homes, kitchens, and many more. They have a wide collection of:

Baking Measure Spoons

Height Growth Chart

Wedding Card box

Specifications

URL: https://ticlas.store/

Email Id: ticlas012@gmail.com

Location Information: Wheatcroft Business Park, Nottingham, Landmere Lane, Edwalton, England NG12 4DG

Phone Number : Unavailable

Return Policy : The products are eligible to return within 14 days only.

Shipping Policy : Normal delivery takes around 10 to 25 days.

Payment Options : Visa, Discover, MasterCard, Maestro, etc.

Positive Points

Email and address are available.

Negative Points

No reviews are found on social media sites and online sites.

Ticlas Reviews

This store is well-developed, and the layout seems eye-catching. However, its legitimacy cannot be trusted based on its appearance. We have not found any relevant reviews of Ticlas online. The collection of the store does not have feedback. Moreover, we have found a page on Facebook with the likes of 48 people. But, no reviews were present on it. It suggests that the Ticlas store seems suspicious due to several missed details. One should check important ways to avoid Credit Card Scams.

Final Thoughts

Summing up this post on Is Ticlas Scam or Legit, we found that the permissibility of the Ticlas store suggests that it looks like a dubious store because of its short life expectancy and one percent trust count. So, one should not trust blindly and must check details on PayPal Scamming before shopping.

Would you like to mention your thoughts on this website? Please let us know in the comment section below.