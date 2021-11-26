Is Tinstree Legit (Nov 2021) Get Authentic Reviews Now!

Find out if ‘Is Tinstree Legit‘ or a cheap trick to scam innocent online buyers. The review is made after doing proper research to deliver unbiased details.

Do you seek fashionable women’s boots or shoes? Designer footwear can upgrade the complete looks of anyone. Sometimes, people face hassles to get the looks they wish to due to the lack of proper footwear.

However, when we are here, you don’t need to worry. Our today’s topic is based on a web that is rapidly gaining attention in the United States. Yes, you got it right- today, we will explore Tinstree, and deliver you unbiased, handsome information so that you can’t find any difficulties to judge if ‘Is Tinstree Legit‘ or not.

Can we trust Tinstree?

To figure it out, you are suggested to read the below-listed information-

As we checked the site, we noticed Tinstree’s enlistment date on digital media is 10th January 2020. The registration is going to become invalid on 10th January 2022.

The trust rank isn’t worthy; the premium tool displays only a 14% total score in this one and half years.

The site has social connections.

One non-clickable link is found.

Skipped pages exist.

The address is valid, and it displays the corporate office is situated in China.

Tinstree Reviews can be found on various media platforms.

The raw-whois data shows its domain name is tinstree.com.

There are no documents about the authorized company or person’s name.

Considering the above criteria, we observed that Tinstree has no worthy credibility, although its presence on the e-com market is going to be 2 years after 1 month. However, without checking its service details and reviews, any comments should not be made.

What is Tinstree?

Tinstree is a popular online shop selling designer footwear across Canada. While checking if ‘Is Tinstree Legit,‘ first we examine its collections. Well, it has a pretty vast collection with a plethora of products. Here you can buy newly arrived footwear, boots, sneakers, editor’s pick choices, sandals, etc.

Here visitors can also check its sweatshirt catalog. Product display has 2 options- Quick View, and anyone can check by visiting the product page. Products come with color, size options, and short & crisp descriptions, including a number of photos displaying the item from different angles.

Specifications:

Website Link: https://tinstree.com/

Domain created on 10-01-2020

Address: unit-a1, A-11/F success-comm, bldg-245-251, Hennessy rd., Hong Kong

Reviews: Availability of Tinstree Reviews .

Phone Number: It isn’t written on the site’s page.

Official Email: service@tinstree.com

Transportation Costs: The normal cost is 6 USD; however, anyone who shops over 39$+ amount is eligible for free transportation.

Shipping Duration: Nearly 5 to 15 days the process generally takes.

Cancellation System: The system is valid only for 12hrs. Once a cancellation is made, it can’t be undone.

Return System: Buyers get 30 business days to place a request for return.

Replacement Procedure: Exchange takes around 30 days.

Refund: Refund is done within 10-15 days.

Is Tinstree Legit : The site doesn’t possess good credibility.

Payment Modes: Amex, Discover, JCB, Visa, PayPal, etc.

Pros of Tinstree:

Tinstree has a vast catalog of trendy, designer women’s footwear.

Trendy sweatshirts are also being sold.

Currently, all products are displayed at discounted prices.

Multiple systems for safe payment.

Active social profile.

Cons of Tinstree:

Shallow rank on trust chart, although it’s been around 2 years of existence.

Unfavorable remarks.

It hides the operator’s details.

The client support number is absent.

Presence of non-clickable elements.

The return charges are the purchaser’s responsibility.

Reviews on ‘Is Tinstree Legit’:

Several products garnered reviews; out of that, most of them are favorable with or ratings. There the verified buyers have mentioned shoes fit properly and look exactly showing in the picture. Its existence on networking-media platforms has also been detected. On Facebook and Instagram, it has garnered more than 1K likes and followers.

However, some comments, which are available on other media platforms, are not favorable. On another platform, buyers have stated the shipped products aren’t in good condition. One buyer has mentioned that she didn’t get the refund. Besides, know the best process to refunds on PayPal scams.

Final verdict:

Is Tinstree Legit? It’s been exciting on the e-com bazaar; still, the trust rank is shallow; plus, those unfavorable comments can’t be ignored. Since, if possible, shoppers can purchase footwear from different retailers as its service quality is too poor. Also, know some tricks to receive money on credit card scams. Which site do you prefer to buy footwear? Please share in the below section.