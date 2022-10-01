Is Tleaeeg Scam or Legit? Our team has discussed important factors to determine its authenticity. Kindly go through this post.

Are you looking for an online website selling men’s collections? If yes, Tleaeeg shop in the United States can be best for you. However, Is Tleaeeg Scam or Legit? Our research team has discussed all the measures to detect whether the website is legit. Kindly go through this post till the end.

Tleaeeg Legitimacy Here!

Trust Rate : Tleaeeg shop has a 1 per cent count of trust. We must not trust this store and stay aware of scammers.

Discovery Date: September 1, 2022, is the discovery date of Tleaeeg Shop. It was discovered around one month ago.

Registrar: NameSilo, LLC is the registrar of the Tleaeeg shop.

Expiration Date: September 1, 2023, is the expiry date of the Tleaeeg shop.

Purchaser Views : Zero Tleaeeg Reviews are found online or on the official layout.

Brief of Tleaeeg Shop

Tleaeeg is a clothing brand with several types of men’s collections. They have:

Pullovers

Jackets

T-shirts

Coats

Features of Tleaeeg

URL: https://www.tleaeeg.com/

Email Id: service@ tleaeeg .com

Location Details: Covent Garden, England, Sheltron Street, WC2H 9JQ 71-75

Telephone Number : Unavailable.

Return Policy : If unsatisfied, you can return the product and get 100% money back. The store has mentioned a privacy policy in the return policy section.

Shipment Policy : It may take 7-15 days for US orders.

Payment Methods : American Express, Discover, Visa, MasterCard.

Positive Highlights

Free shipping on $39.99 and above.

Negative Highlights

No opinions of customers are found.

Tleaeeg Reviews

Tleaeeg is a clothing brand that is famous for its men’s collection. But, its collection is not reviewed anywhere online. They do not have any reviews on the official website. The store looks to be more suspicious when its Facebook page has only two reviews, and they are negative. The customer shared that the officials keep on changing the delivery date. So, all such factors conclude that it is a doubtful online store. It would be best to buy Jackets and other clothing materials from another source. Kindly check our Credit Card Scamming policy.

Final Words

Winding up this post on Is Tleaeeg Scam or Legit, we have found that the store is only one month old. The trust count is low, indicating that it is a suspicious site. Customers should stay alert to PayPal Scamming.

Can you suggest your thoughts on Tleaeeg Shop? Kindly let us know in the comment section.