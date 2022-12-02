Is Tluly Scam or Legit {Nov 2022} Is This Website Legit Or Not?

Shoppers can go through the mentioned detail over whether it Is Tluly Scam or Legit, which will help you to decide its validity.

Do you want to change your clothing style to set the trend in your clothing style? Are you looking for designer clothes at optimum cost? So, here we are presenting a website for online shoppers that contains an outstanding collection of women’s apparel.

The web page is registered in various countries like Canada, Australia, and the United States. Still, it is required to scrutinize Is Tluly Scam or Legit. Here through the following discussion, we will study its good and bad features.

Is Tluly Scam an official web page?

The web page was created on – 12th July 2021

The web page will expire on- 12th July 2023

Trust score- The web page possesses below average trust score that is 21 %.

Availability of social media icons- We found well-known social media icons on the web page.

Essential policies- Shoppers can easily use all the essential policies.

Global ranking – On the leading platform Alexa, it secures #2898116 rank.

Trust index- It is 42.7%.

The threat and phishing score- The collective score of both is 52%.

Shoppers Feedback- Valid Tluly Reviews are present from its shoppers.

Privacy safety- The web page possesses a valid HTTPS subscription.

Owner detail- The name of the owner is missing.

What is Tluly.com?

It is an online shopping site that plays both roles as a supplier and manufacturer. It offers a vast collection of women’s clothes, such as hoodie tops, top, and bottom dresses, cardigans, sweaters, casual dresses, etc.

It sells trendy and stylish designs of clothes. The store offers different designs of clothes that will differentiate you from others. From a variety of products, you can go with your choice.

Specification of Tluly.com to determine: Is Tluly Scam or Legit?

The official web address of the web page- is https://www.tluly.com/

Communicating number -+447482875871.

E-mail address- service@tluly.com

Physical address- XBP International LTD, 145-157 ST. John Street, London, England, EC1V 4PW

Carriage policy- To deliver your parcel, it will take 35 days.

Free shipping- On orders above ₹ 6,411.83 INR.

Return Policy- You can return your parcel within 30 days.

Refund Policy- After the inspection, you will get your money back within seven financial days.

Cancellation Policy- Within 24 hours after placing your order, you can cancel your order.

Non-refundable item- makeup, deodorant, perfume, or similar product stains

Modes of installment: Visa, Credit Card, Amex, etc.

Pros of the web page to get proof that Is Tluly Scam or Legit

There is a comprehensive collection of women’s dresses.

All the catalogs are available with proper descriptions and size charts.

A reliable physical location of the store is stated.

It offers worldwide shipping.

We found a valid contact number to speak to its customers and care executive.

Shoppers can use all reliable policies.

We found mixed reviews from its client.

We found valid HTTPS encryption to secure the privacy of customers.

Cons of a Web page-

The trust count is poor.

Lacks owner information.

Focused on Tluly Reviews –

We found mixed reviews from its client; a few customers are saying the quality of the product is excellent and trendy and offering to others use this store.

While another is highly dissatisfied with its return, shipping, and refund policies, you need to know –Get a Full-Refund on PayPal Scam before shopping.

The Final Verdict-

The web page needs reliable detail and depicts a poor trust count. Also, it lacks many essential factors. Additionally, recite information related to- How to Get a Full Refund on Credit Card, If Scammed!

Would you like to shop for it? Let’s comment.

Is Tluly Scam or Legit: FAQs-

Q1. Which delivery do terms possess by the website?

Ans. The website uses USPS, FedEx, DHL, and UPS to ship your order.

Q2. What about its cancellation policy?

Ans. Within 24 hours after placing an order, you can cancel it, but above the 24-hour, you have to pay 10% cancellation charges.

Q3. Is it offered to track detail?

Ans. Yes, after confirming your order, it sent a notification via mail with the tracking number.

Q4. Does it offer a product description?

Ans. Yes, its product offers a size chart and product description.

Q5. What about the cost of transportation?

Ans. The exact delivery cost is not mentioned.

Q6. Is Tluly Scam or Legit a good web page?

Ans. It is hard to say whether it is legit; we are still studying it.

Q7. Which industry is followed by a web page?

Ans. The women’s clothing industry.