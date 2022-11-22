Is Toyevs Scam Or Legit {Nov} Check Entire Reviews Here

This post on Is Toyevs Scam or Legit will explain all the legitimacy data and positive and negative details related to the website.

Do you want to purchase home products online? Are you confused about the legitimacy of the website? If yes, then we have a suggestion for you. Toyevs shop provides a variety of products for several household purposes. People from the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada can enjoy their services. If you are curious about the legitimacy of this store, we advise you to read this post on Is Toyevs Scam or Legit.

Legitimacy details of Toyevs shop

Before shopping from any new website, it is necessary to learn its core information. The following are some of the details related to the Toyevs shop:

Website creation date: Toyevs website was created on 10 th June 2022, which means Toyevs store is five months old

Registrar: Toyevs was registered by Go Daddy, LLC

Domain owner: The identity details of the owner of this website are concealed

Trust score: Toyevs has a low trust score of 1%, which makes this website skeptical

Social media presence: Toyevs shop is not available on any social media platforms

Buyer’s opinion: There are no Toyevs Reviews on the official website of the shop, but we detected some bad reviews on the internet

Available policies: Toyevs shop has described its privacy policy, shipping and returns policy, and terms and conditions on its website

Missing factors: Toyevs shop has not mentioned its email address, phone number, and company address of the shop

Introduction to Toyevs shop

Toyevs shop sells a variety of random products for various household purposes. The following are some of the products that are offered by Toyevs shop:

LED lamp

Storage racks

Bedsheet and pillow covers

Water gun

Bike horn

Read further to find Is Toyevs Scam or Legit

Attributes of Toyevs shop

URL: https://toyevs.store/

Email address: Not available

Phone number: Unavailable

Company location: Unavailable

Return policy: Toyevs shop has provided a 30 days return policy for the customers

Refund policy: The refund time is not explained on the website

Shipping time: It takes upto 7 to 15 business days for products to reach the customer’s doorstep

Payment methods : Toyevs accepts PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, Discover and American Express, Debit cards, or E-Check as payment methods

Positive attributes

The return and shipping policy is explained on the website

Negative attributes

The email address, phone number, and company location were not detected anywhere on the website.

Toyevs Reviews

We could not retrieve any reviews on the official website of Toyevs. Also, there were no reviews on the online review sites. Besides this, we found Toyevs ranking out of 100 companies. Toyevs ranks at 23.6 out of 100 companies, where 100 is the most reputed company, and one is the least. According to this survey, the Toyevs shop is unsafe and doubtful. Toyevs is not available on social media, so we didn’t find any reviews on any social media platform. Viewers are suggested to check out credit card frauds through this post.

Conclusion

To summarize this post on Is Toyevs Scam or Legit, we can say that Toyevs is just five months old and has a terrible trust score. Also, there are no relevant reviews on the shop’s official website. So, we will not recommend readers check out this website. However, if customers want to explore this website, we will advise them to do their own research and then decide whether to invest in it. Readers can take a look at steps to avoid PayPal scammers. Please visit this page to learn more about household goods

Was this post useful to you? Tell us in the comment section

Is Toyevs Scam or Legit – FAQs

Q1. What does Toyevs shop sell?

Toyevs shop sells various random household products.

Q2. When was Toyevs registered?

Toyevs was registered on 10th June 2022

Q3. How to contact Toyevs shop?

Toyevs shop has not mentioned its contact information on its website, so it is tough to contact Toyevs.

Q4. Does Toyevs provides a return policy?

Yes, Toyevs provides a 30 days return policy.

Q5. How many days does it take to receive the product from Toyevs?

It takes about 7 to 15 business days to receive the products from Toyevs.

Q6. Is Toyevs available on social media?

Toyevs shop does not have any social media presence, which raises the question Is Toyevs Scam or Legit?

Q7. What is the trust score of Toyevs?

The trust score of Toyevs is as bad as 1%