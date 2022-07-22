Is Tthme.com Scam {July 2022} Know Correct Review!

Please read this write-up to confirm your query Is Tthme.com Scam which is an online shopping website dealing with garments and footwear for women and men.

Are you planning to travel this season and need durable luggage organizers? Do you also require sturdy footwear for the journey? Or, do you want to relax this summer in comfortable t-shirts? For all these cases, you will find this write-up informative.

Today’s article has discoursed an online store’s trustworthiness and other specifications. Shoppers internationally, especially from the United States, are willing to determine if this website is worth exploring. Hence, please read till the end to judge Is Tthme.com Scam.

Is Tthme.com Genuine?

We have presented below some details to highlight the extent of this portal’s credibility. You can get an insight into the originality of this online store after perusing this segment.

Platform Age – The oldness of this portal is seventeen days. The owners created it on 4 July 2022.

Trust Index of Portal – 1%, a Very Bad Trust Index.

Links to Social Media – The icons of Pinterest, Twitter, and Facebook are deceptive as these do not reveal any accounts of this store.

Alexa Rank – 341912, which is an average rank.

Invalid About Us Page – The team has mentioned an incorrect establishment year on this page.

Tthme.com Reviews – Customers cannot post their opinions on this store as it does not comprise a relevant section.

The Genuineness of Contact Information – The domain of the given e-mail id does not exist. Moreover, no location is specified on the Contact Us page, and only the city’s map is attached.

Missing Policy – The team has not provided the return policy separately. Secondly, the wording about returns on the Shipping page is inappropriate without the timeframes. Furthermore, the portal is devoid of the Terms and Conditions.

Unclassified Products – The designers have laid all items under the Best Sellers’ head.

These facts propose the untrustworthiness of this online portal. Nevertheless, Is Tthme.com Scam may not be addressable now for the novelty of this website.

What is Tthme.com?

Tthme.com is a virtual commerce platform selling garments and footwear for women and men. Some examples of footwear include clogs, orthopedic flip flops, sneakers, etc., and those of clothing consists of t-shirts, jeans, dresses, etc. Furthermore, the website also deals with accessories like masks and luggage organizers.

Specifications

Type of Site – An electronic commerce portal dealing with garments, footwear, and accessories.

Website Address – https://www.tthme.com/

E-mail Address – sales@familycustomer.com . The domain of this e-mail address does not exist. Presenting such false contact details only reaffirms one’s query Is Tthme.com Scam .

Physical Address – Absent

Phone Number – Not given.

Links to Social Media – Illusory

Terms of Service – Missing

The Policy of Shipment – Goods’ shipping generally occurs within seven to nine days. The minimum order value to obtain free delivery is $35.

Refunding and Returning Particulars – No separate policy or relevant information is available.

Privacy Policy – Available

Price of Items – Provided in USD.

Payment Methods – PayPal only.

Filter By – Not provided.

Sorting Option – Not given.

Pros

Numerous color options are available for the clothing products.

Shoppers shall find the size charts and item descriptions helpful.

Cons Supporting Is Tthme.com Scam

The developers have provided deceiving social media icons on the home page.

The Best Sellers head comprises all products without any classification.

The e-mail address is incorrect due to a non-existing domain. Moreover, the presence of only the city’s map without any location raises uncertainties about this website’s credibility.

The web developers have not stated the time to refund the amount or that to send the items back.

The portal is too naïve to believe.

The establishment of this website as per its About Us section is in 2018. But, this is false per our scrutiny. Thus, the team may have copied the content from another platform and left it unedited.

Tthme.com Reviews

Some users of a conspicuous feedback portal have begun a conversation to verify this store’s dependability. Two of these queries are unanswered, whereas, in one question, another user has replied with a similar query. Thus, it is understandable from these questions that many shoppers doubt this site. Moreover, the store has no relevant segment to share the reviews. Therefore, it will be wise to learn how to Get Your Money Back from PayPal if scammed.

Conclusion

The facts we collected portray mistrust of this website. Yet, it may not be the appropriate time to judge Is Tthme.com Scam for the newness of this store. Thus, please be well versed with the Methods To Get Money Back on credit card for safeguard. Also, please find the benefits of wearing orthopedic shoes.

What are your opinions on this portal’s dependability? Please write below.