Is Twinkle Heels Legit {Nov} A Comprehensive Review!

The following research highlights all the details on: Is Twinkle Heels Legit or a scam website, so that you can judge its accuracy.

Nowadays, people prefer shopping from online stores. Online stores have made it easy for the people who are working. Online stores in the United Kingdom and other parts of the world have gained a lot of popularity. Twinkle Heels is one such customer-centered store that believes in the satisfaction of the customers.

Is Twinkle Heels Legit or a scam website? In this article, we will give you every detail regarding this interpretation, so that you must clear your mind about your shopping stop. This store provides all the goods at your doorstep.

Is it legit or not?

Buyers always think that the place from where they are ordering the products is good or not. Some keys have to be kept in mind to know the legitimacy of every website. There are certain factors that clear the difference between a real and a fake website. Some of the factors that are important are Twinkle Heels Reviews, social connections, etc. Here in this paragraph, we will share all these details.

Some legitimacy details are as follows:

Registration Date : 13th October 2021 is the domain registration date.

Registrar : The registrar of this website is Name Cheap, Inc.

Trust Score : 2% is the trust index of this website.

Social Media pages :There are no pages found on social media platforms.

Customer’s feedback :The website doesn’t have any reviews of customer’s on the products shown on the website, but some negative reviews were found on some reviewing sites.

Privacy policy : The privacy policy ensures safety standards of the customers to add more power to: Is Twinkle Heels Legit section.

Safe payment mode : Payment transfer is secured through SSL encryption.

Twinkle heels store deals in handcrafted shoes and other accessories, which is a good initiative, but still, some points need to be understood by every shopper. It is a request to all the readers that read these points thoroughly.

Brief of Twinkle Heels

Twinkle Heels is a store that sells handicraft shoes and many other accessories. It is a good initiative that enhances and promotes the work of items made by hand. Products they sell are as follows:

Toys for kids like dolls, cars etc.

Building block toy train track.

Girls shoes, customised products.

Please read Is Twinkle Heels Legit section before you get trapped by these items. But, we must say that they have a good collection that your kid will love. So, you can at least have a look at their collection.

Features of Twinkle Heels.com

You can purchase a building block train from http://twinkleheels.co.uk/.

Email address details are as follows: support@twinkleheels.co.uk

The location of this store is not visible on the website.

Telephone details are as follows: +44 7404 494105

We found not even a single review of their collection shown on this site. However, as per Is Twinkle Heels Legit section, we got to know some negative reviews were found on the other reviewing sites.

Return policy:

This site offers a thirty days return policy.

£20 is charged as restocking fees, for which the buyer is liable to lay that.

Thirty days money-back guarantee is applicable.

Shipment time takes 3-7 days to deliver your product.

PayPal, Visa Stripe, MasterCard are some accepted payment modes.

Positive Highlights

Email, the telephone number is available.

Free worldwide shipping for orders above £100.

Thirty days money-back guarantee is applicable.

Negative Highlights

No address details were mentioned.

No reviews were found on the collection.

Social media availability is missing.

Twinkle Heels Reviews

Our research found that this website has provided an email address and telephone number, but no information regarding the address of the company was mentioned. Also, this site doesn’t have any feedback from the customer on their collection, and we found some negative feedback on other reviewing sites of google, like they didn’t get the money back, and it is a scam site. There are no pages found on social platforms. Alexa Rank shows that it has no popularity according to it. Hardly any customer bought any item from this site.

For Credit card details, read this post carefully.

Final Summary

As per Is Twinkle Heels Legit, we suggest you not share your details with such sites as it is very new and is created in less than six months. Moreover, if we talk about the trust index, that is also very low. If you want to know more about a Model Car, please check this link.

What are your ideas and thoughts on Twinkleheels.com? Please tell us.

If you want to know any details regarding Paypal, please refer to this post.