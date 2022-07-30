Is Twistbell Scam {July 2022} Read Easy & Quick Reviews!

This article on Is Twistbell Scam is aimed to dig up the hidden facts about the site so you can make an objective decision.

Are you a fitness enthusiast? Would you like to select your fitness equipment based on quality rather than price? If these questions make sense to you and you are looking for a place where you can get quality products, then stay tuned with this write-up.

Here you will learn about an e-shop, Twistbell, which ships its products worldwide, and many fitness freaks from the United States are actively searching for such shops. But to answer “Is Twistbell Scam?” we would recommend you to go through the below-given details.

Is Twistbell a scam or a legit store?

To get the answer to the above question, read the points below carefully.

Website authority: the site has almost zero domain rating, which suggests the site has no authority.

Alexa Ranking: the site is ranked zero on the Alexa global traffic rank, which is absurd and has no meaning. That means the website is not listed on the worldwide website ranking platforms.

Social Media Links: no social media handles are linked on the site.

Customers’ Twistbell Reviews : there are multiple reviews listed on the site. But all of them have one thing in common: they all are highly positive.

Missing Description: the listed products on the site have a short description and lack standard details about the products.

Website Age: our sources say the site is one month and eight days old.

Genuineness of Contact Address : we dialed the mentioned contact number but that is not available. And no other approachable details are given.

The above points reflect a blurred picture of the site’s legitimacy since almost all of them do not favor the site’s credibility.

About the site to check Is Twistbell Scam or not:

Twistbell is a health and fitness-oriented e-commerce site. The site resolves the issues fitness or gym enthusiasts face during their exercise. Its dumbbells are easy to arrange and efficient in performance enhancement. Some key features of Twistbell’s products are:

All the products are produced and shipped from the United States .

Easy to use, the user can set the weight in less than five seconds.

Grip and spacing are designed as per need.

One bar can work for eight to ten weight plates.

Specifications for Twistbell Reviews:

The Domain age: the site’s domain was created on 21 June 2022, which means the domain is around one month old.

URL: https://www.twistbell.com.

Category: Health & fitness e-shop.

Email: support@twistbell.com.

Address: Not Mentioned.

Payment Options: Not available.

Return Policy: the time to return the product lasts 90 days from the day of the product’s arrival.

Refund Policy : it will take 3-5 business days to refund after the due inspection of the product.

Total Delivery time: 10-15 working days (standard time); time can vary with shipping destination, as per our research for “ Is Twistbell Scam. ”

Shipping Policy: shipping is available worldwide.

Pros of the site:

The site is well-designed and seems fitness oriented.

The products listed on the site are apparently of high quality.

There are good positive customer reviews available.

The policy details are well-stated.

The site provides a secure connection to visitors.

Cons of the site:

Alexa ranking for the site is not available.

SSL certificates of the site have heartbleed vulnerabilities.

No social media presence.

Contact details are suspicious, our research for “ Is Twistbell Scam ” suggests.

The site has a low domain rating.

The e-shop is new in the market, only one month old.

Customers Reviews:

As too negative customer reviews are detrimental to a business, the same is too optimistic. The latter is the case in the Twistbell store. All the reviews listed on the site are incredibly positive without proof of its customer base.

So all the narrative tried to set up by listing positive reviews is full of wariness. If you want to understand Payment Scams, read the following data.

Conclusion:

To sum up our answer for “Is Twistbell Scam?”, the deal offered by the shop undoubtedly seems appealing. But the above research does not support the legitimacy of the shop. That is, Twistbell is a scam. Reader’s discretion is advised.

If you find the article helpful, then don't forget to share your view. And yes, what do you do for your fitness?