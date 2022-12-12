Is Uiewiy Scam or Legit {Dec} Check Honest Reviews!

The below write-up will give you all the facts and help you grab all the facts to know, Is Uiewiy Scam or Legit.

Are you a fashion freak? Do you love carrying trendy outfits for occasions? So, why are you getting late as Christmas Eve has approached so near? Didn’t you have the perfect platform to fulfill all your fashion needs?

But shoppers from the United States eagerly want to know all the details for the uiewiy.com website. But, we suggest to all our valuable readers not to invest any amount before knowing: Is Uiewiy Scam or Legit? So, start grabbing all the details and then finalizing your decision.

Details to check whether Uiewiy is a Legit domain or not!

Domain Age: This website was registered on 30th November 2022; it was created not more than a month before.

Domain expiry details: it will expire within 1 year, on 30th November 2023.

Owner’s Details: The name and other details are partially identified under WHOIS-paid services.

Trust Score: This portal has received a meager score, i.e., 1%.

Trust index: It has gained a below-average rating, that is, 39.1 rank.

Social Media: Broken links are available on Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest, but the shopper can make a news feed.

Website Popularity: It has received a poor popularity ranking, that is, 0.

Uiewiy Reviews : Neither the official portal nor external websites contain any feedback.

HTTPS Protocol: A secure HTTPS connection is found.

Blacklist Detection: No such engine has detected this website

Proximity Value: It has gained 15 points against suspicious websites.

Threat & Malware scores: terrible scores have been found, i.e., 53.

Phishing score: they have gained 23 points against it.

Know About The Uiewiy Portal!

This website deals in bespoke products. They believe in uniqueness, originality, and quality. Therefore, you can get a custom collection for hobbies, passions, sports, or anything you can imagine for any profession.

Current Offers To Check: Is Uiewiy Scam or Legit?

Get 80% off on each product under the Christmas Super sale.

Buy 3 products and get 10% off (CODE: K10)

Specifications

URL: https://uiewiy.com/

Email: uiewiy@zmzde.com

Number: not present.

Registration Address: SUITE 10542, BALMORAL INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, ABBEYLANDS, NAVAN, MEATH, C15 DD72, IRELAND.

Company Name: FADEL-BEATTY LIMITED

Contacting Process: Complaint submitting request option and email.

Processing Time: 2-3 business days.

Shipping & Delivery Time: 5-12 working days.

Shipping cost: cost varies as per the product value, and free shipping is over 40 USD.

Fastest Shipping you can get your order within 5-7 business days by paying 19.99 USD extra.

Return: You can initiate a return within 14 days of delivery.

Refund: as soon as the product reaches the warehouse, an inspection will be carried on, and you will be notified of further details.

Payment method: MasterCard, VISA, DISCOVER, JCB, DINERS CLUB and American Express.

Pros for Uiewiy Reviews

Email and the complaint-submitting option are present.

A 14-day return policy is mentioned.

Presence of secure HTTPS connection.

No blacklist engine has detected this portal.

Registration address and company name are given.

Check Revealed Disadvantages!

The website was recently created.

The owner’s details are not completely identified with WHOIS.

Absence of reviews.

Social media links seem broken.

The customer has to pay exclusive high duties for the fastest delivery.

No proper refund time has been given.

Check Detailed Uiewiy Reviews!

Customer reviews are critical and crucial for any eCommerce portal. But this site lacks any review on its official page. Additionally, the presence of broken social media links creates more suspiciousness.

Additionally, click here to check how to protect yourself from ongoing PayPal scams.

Conclusion

This portal contains the details that it is a legit portal. But unfortunately, we failed to fetch any such details on the said trusted portals. Therefore, wait until it gains feedback from authentic customers and, till then, prefer any other legit portal for your online shopping. Moreover, click here to check details for Credit Card Scams.

What do you think about this shopping site? Please comment.

Is Uiewiy Scam or Legit : FAQs

Q.1 Are the tiered shipping needs to pay extra charges?

You can check all the prices on the official page at the bottom by scrolling down or through the shipping section.

Q.2 What is the process to avail of free shipping?

The order value must be above 40 USD.

Q.3 Can the customer change the language or the currency option?

Yes, you can scroll down and select the desired options.

Q.4 Does this portal contain an HTTPS secure connection?

Yes.

Q.5 Does any blacklist engine detect this platform?

No.

Q.6 Do external trust portals review this domain?

No,