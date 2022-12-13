Is Unioos Scam Or Legit {Dec} Read Customer Reviews!

Read complete reviews unavailable elsewhere about the Unioos clothing brand. Also, learn its authenticity to know if Is Unioos Scam or Legit?

Did you come across Unioos.com, a new women’s clothing and accessories brand accessible in the United States? Many shopping websites are launched during the festival season to take advantage of shopping sprees. But, most sites provide low-quality clothing and accessories from high-risk countries at low prices, high discounts, and free shipping.

Therefore, before purchasing from Unioos.com, we recommend you read this review to know if Is Unioos Scam or Legit?

Is Unioos Legit?

Unioos Creation— 19th-May-2022 at 3:22:44, a young website.

Unioos Age— six months and twenty-four days old.

Unioos Last updated on— 16th-August-2022 at 3:20:05, suggesting continuity of business.

Unioos Expiry— 19th-May-2023 at 3:22:44, short life expectancy.

Unioos life expectancy— expires in five months and six days.

Alexa Ranking— Unioos has a zero Alexa ranking.

Threat Profile— 14%.

Malware Score— 14%.

Spam Score— 5%.

Phishing Score— 10%.

Suspicious Websites Proximity— 17%.

Domain Authority— Unioos gained a terrible score of 1/100.

SSL Status— IP 35.209.135.88 has a valid SSL certificate for the next 61 days.

Trust Score— a terrible 8%.

Business ranking— an above-average score of 63.5%.

Unioos Reviews of Place of origin— no data about Unioos’s CoO, but HiChina is its registerar.

Connection Security— Unioos uses a valid and secured HTTPS connection.

Status of Blacklisting— Unioos is not blacklisted.

Owner’s Identity and Contact— hidden with the help of aliyun.com services.

Contact person— unspecified.

Social relations— Unioos has 2,866 followers on Instagram @UnioosOfficial and Facebook @Unioos-US.

Brief:

Unioss.com is a new and upcoming women’s fashion and clothing brand with its warehouse located in China. Unioos is on a mission to provide creative, comfortable, professionally designed and coveted styled women’s clothing to make women confident, which is accounted to check Is Unioos Scam or Legit?

Unioss sells:

Tops Blouses Long Sleeve Tops Outwears Sweaters T-Shirts Tank Tops Crop Tops Bottoms Jeans Leggings Pants Bodycon, Casual, Floral, Long Sleeve, Mini, and Romper dresses

Features:

Buy women’s clothing at— https://unioos.com/.

Price— starts from $6.00.

Physical Address— unspecified.

Phone (or) WhatsApp number— unspecified.

The email address— stripe@niceservice.info , mentioned on Unioos, pertains to a different domain.

Store locator— Unioos is only present online.

Social media Links— mentioned for Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest. But Instagram pages are inactive.

Customer Unioos Reviews and blogs— not supported.

Terms and Conditions, Privacy policy, and cookie policies— mentioned but plagiarized on Unioos.

Order processing time— 72-Hrs.

Delivery timeline— ten to fifteen days.

Tracking— possible at https://unioos.com/order-tracking/ , with order ID and email.

Shipping Policy— Orders are shipped to more than 40 countries from china.

Carriers— Unspecified at Unioos.

Cancellation Policy— unspecified.

Cancellation fee— no fee.

Return Policy— Unioos supports a 30-days return policy.

Restocking fee— no fee.

Refund policy— refunds are credited to Unioos account if approved.

Pros:

Unioos supports free shipping on orders above $49

Buy more get more discounts provides $15 to $50 additional discounts

Unioss.com included detailed images, descriptions, and specifications of clothing, which is considered to check Is Unioos Scam or Legit ?

Friendly interface of Unioos with searching, sorting, and filtering options

Cons:

The return shipment fee needs to be paid by the customer

Certain items such as underwear, shapewear, pyjamas and swimwear are not returnable

Unrealistic discounts are offered in addition to low upfront prices

Wire transfers are only supported on order values above $500

Difficult to contact Unioos customer service

Sizes of apparels may differ as they are shipped from different country

Customers Reviews:

Three YouTube reviews of Unioos are neutral cluing Is Unioos Scam or Legit. Product reviews on unioos.com are not present. No website (or) customer reviews were present elsewhere on the internet. As Unioos.com offers PayPal payments, be aware of PayPal diddles.

Conclusion:

Unioos.com reviews conclude that it is a scam. The clothing is shipped from China. Unioos gained terrible trust, DA, and Alexa scores. Though it gained an above-average business rank, Unioos had considerable suspicion scores. No customer acknowledgement about order delivery from Unioos was present. Please be cautious about credit card diddles, as Unioos.com offers credit card payments.

Were Unioos.com reviews informative? Please comment below on this article about Unioos.com reviews.

Is Unioos Scam or Legit – FAQ

1Q. Will Unioos.com refund the total amount?

Yes, but the amount will be refunded to the Unioos account.

2Q. What are the exchange terms on Unioos.com?

Unioos did not specify exchange terms.

3Q. What is the Mode of Payment at Unioos?

Via wire transfers, PayPal, all major credit and debit cards.

4Q. Does Unioos.com supports newsletters subscription?

Yes.

5Q. Does Unioos.com include the FAQ sections?

Yes.