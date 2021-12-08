Is Universemalls Legit (Dec) Read Authentic Reviews!

The article shares all the credential points to know whether Is Universemalls Legit will help you make a decision. Read to get the latest information.

Do you want to add some uniqueness to your collection of pockets, dice and storage box? If yes, consider the Website that we are explaining in today’s matter of discussion.

This Website deals in unique and extraordinary products that will give your collection a different standard. This Website is registered in the United States. To know Is Universemalls Legit or not, we will study its benefits and disadvantages to know the Website’s authenticity. Let’s continue to read the following section.

Is Universemalls.com is a trustworthy site:

Buyers need to study the following points to know the reliability of the Website.

Domain Age: The maker launched it on 11/11/2021; it is only 26 days old.

Trust Score: It’s terrible, only 1%.

Valid Contact Number: On the Website, official page makers have not mentioned the Website’s communicating number.

Reliable official address: In our findings, we did not find any official address or road map on the Website to check it; we also studied Universemalls Reviews .

Social Media Presence: On its official page, we cannot find the social media logo.

Websites Owner Name: The creator of the Website does not mention the name of the website owner.

Percentage of Pirated Content: The Website shows 67% duplicate content.

Alexa Ranking: The Website got #4,658,442 ranking on the world-leading ranking site Alexa from over the past 90 days.

Unrealistic refund policy- The refund policy seems suspicious on product return.

What is Universemalls.com?

It is an online shopping product that offers unique products to buyers. It deals in Cheese Dice Set, Green Fluorite Dice Set, Blood rage dice set, dice bag with pocket etc.

Still, buyers need to know whether, Is Universemalls Legit reduces fraudulent activity.

What are the mandatory facts of Universemalls.com?

Website URL – https://universemalls.shop/

The Website launched to date- It was launched on 11/11/2021

The Website expires on-It is going to expire on 11/11/2022.

The email address is- margaretehomenickwrvht68@gmail.com.

The Official address-The maker has not mentioned its official address.

Free Shipping-It charges on shipping.

Shipping Cost- It charges cost $9.99 for standard shipping and handling.

Priority shipping- Not mentioned priority shipping.

The shipping policy: It takes15 to 30 days to deliver your product.

The social media presence-Absence of the social media logo creates doubt Is Universemalls Legit .

Phone number-The web portal is not showing a valid contact number on which buyers can communicate with executives.

Return policy existence- It exists till 14 days after receiving the order.

The refund policy- Within a certain amount of days refund will be credited to your account.

The non-refundable goods- It is not mentioned on its return policy column.

Cancellation of Order-You can cancel the order before to shipped or produced, and the Website applies no cancellation charge.

Payment modes- Visa Card, PayPal, Master Card, American Express etc.

Paybacks that will confirm Is Universemalls Legit or not:

The designer of the Website has mentioned all the essential policies on the Website, so buyers are sure to shop from it.

It has contained all easy and valid modes of payment.

Shortcomings o f Universemalls.com:

No contact number is mentioned on its official site to solve buyers’ queries.

The domain is too new, so not followed by more buyers.

The trust score is poor.

The Website’s official address is missing.

The makers of the Website have not revealed the name of the website owner.

Absence of social media presence.

To analyze Universemalls Reviews:

Its poor trust score shows the buyers are not trusting the Website. The Website is too new, only a few days old, so it cannot get well-recognition among the buyers.

On the business platform, it contains a 58.6/100 business algorithm rank.

Before making any deal at the online portal, you should know- Methods to Get Money Back on Credit Card and save yourself from economic stress. Due to the absence of social media presence, we did not find buyer’s reviews, and essential info is missing to determine whether it can be a suspicious site.

It is not a well-maintained site lacking in data required to show domain online presence.

The Final Verdict:

We reveal Is Universemalls Legit or not by conducting a study on various parameters, but still, we suggest to buyers If Scammed Online, Take Action and secure their transactions.

Read and grab more details on Dice Bag with Pockets and get other products info. Would you like to shop fromUniversemalls.com? Let’s share your view.