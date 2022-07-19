Is Uoifa Scam Or Legit {July} Read The Entire Review Now

This article delivered the knowledge to be familiar with Is Uoifa Scam or Legit and suggests you take note of it.

Will you prefer new, stylish sneakers and streetwear? Want to buy and sell premium footwear, stylish apparel, and accessories? Uoifa.com website is ultimately a stylish suit portal that operates effectively in the United States. You can find all trendy fashion outfits on this website. You can select outfits from various collections for your modern look. However, it is essential to know whether it Is Uoifa Scam or Legit?

Is Uoifa a trusted site?

Website Created date: The Uoifa.com website was created in Less than a year.

It is created on the 7th of April 2022

Alexa Ranking : The Global Alexa Ranking is # 774962, and the Reach is # 617125.

Trust Score of the website: It only has an awful 1% trusted Index score.

Social Media Connection: The website has Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter Social media links.

Contact Address Legitimacy: Official Address is mentioned on the website with a map.

Customer’s Review : Uoifa Reviews are not available.

Contact Number: The website’s contact number is not mentioned. So it is not able to verify contact number authenticity.

Owner Details: The website owner detail is not available.

Privacy Policy: It is mentioned.

Return policies: Accepts product return.

About Uoifa.com website

Uoifa.com website is the world’s best sneaker and streetwear market. Uoifa.com makes buying and selling premium footwear, trendy apparel, and accessories simple. Always all the products are legitimate and verified by trained and expert staff. The mission of Uoifa.com is to produce premium quality, personalized athletic products that are the best in the industry.

Website Specifications:

Website Type: Online T-shirts, Sneaker selling website.

Type of Products: T-Shirts, Sneakers, Brief, Camisole, etc.

The website Address : https://www.uoifa.com/

E-mail Id : SALES@CUSTOMERSERVICESFACE.COM

Phone Number: The contact number is not mentioned on the website.

Contact Address: Delaware Square Shopping Center, Delaware, OH 43015, USA

Products Price: The price of each product is mentioned only in US Dollars.

Shipping Policy: 1 – 3 days of order processing & verification time.

Delivery Policies: Product delivery within 7-9 days,

Shipping Charges: Free Shipping on orders over $35.

Product tracking details : It is available. Customers receive mail with product tracking information.

Product Cancellation: A cancellation request is not acceptable.

Payment Options: cash-on-delivery option is not available. This site accepts only Credit cards – PayPal mode.

We observed several positive and negative aspects of this site. Here, we have specified a few of them for further clarification.

Positive aspects

The Uoifa.com website is HTTP secured and has valid SSL security.

The website has free shipping on orders above $35.

The website ships the product within 7 to 9 days once processing.

The website offers 50% off for life-essential products.

The website highlights new arrival products on the home page.

Negative aspects determine Is Uoifa Scam or Legit

The website has a very less popularity.

The website has some copied content from another website.

The website owner’s information and contact number are missing.

More about customer reviews

Uoifa.com is a trendy online t-shirt, sneakers, and other accessories selling website. The Uoifa.com website was newly registered, and it was a few months ago. The detector algorithm provides a 14.7 rank out of 100 against the website. The website has not received any customer ratings on the Trust pilot and the official website. However, Uoifa Reviews from customers on the social platforms were unavailable, and the website is not popular among them. Correspondingly, Get Money Back from PayPal Scams by using this link. The website has a very low ranking and no popularity.

Conclusion

Uoifa.com website is new to the online market and is not grasped all over. The website has not received any feedback from customers. It may take time to spread among the customer. So, we suggest you evade considering the website for your purchase. The Uoifa.com website has a very bad trusted score of 1% only. Also, You Should Know Everything About Credit Card Scams in this link.

