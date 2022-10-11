Is V58 Shop Scam or Legit {Oct} An In-Depth Review!

Have you also come across this online shop but are wondering Is V58 Shop Scam or Legit, do not worry; this article is just for you. Please read the whole post.

Do you want to add some utility products to your cart for your friends and family? We have found the store for you. V58 Shop is an internet retail store in the United States. But before you start checking out their collection, let us scan first Is V58 Shop Scam or Legit?

Source: dodbuzz.com

Is the online store a scam?

Domain Age – This store is just about 23 days old.

Portal Trust Factor – Has a bad trust index of just 1%.

Alexa Ranking – 2352841 (global ranking).

Social Media Account – A social media page is found, but there is no relevant information.

Company Address – Mentioned on their webpage.

Contact Number – Not provided.

Refunding Details – Refunds are generated immediately after cancellation.

Return Information – Less information is provided.

Are V58 Shop Reviews Given? No.

Privacy Policy – Thoroughly explained on the website.

Owner Details – Given on the website.

About V58 Shop

V58 Shop states that they are the world’s premium street wear and sneaker store, but it doesn’t look like it from its official website. They look more like a fake store as they also say that the store was established in 2018, but their registration date states otherwise.

Is V58 Shop Scam or Legit ?

Please review the crucial details given here to understand correctly.

Portal’s Type – It is an online utility store offering a variety of products.

Item Type – Cotton Briefs, Ankle Socks, Camisoles, Tees, Masks, etc.

Portal Registration Date – September 19, 2022.

Portal Expiry Date – September 19, 2023.

Website’s URL – https://www.v58shop.com/

E-mail Address – servicecenter@familycustomer.com, yogmhums@qtbrowser.com

Contact Number – Not provided.

Company Address – Uxbridge Shopping Center, 158 N Main Street, Estados Unidos, MA 01569.

Shipping Details – Free Shipping on orders above 35$.

Delivery Timeline – Delivery of products usually takes 7-9 days.

Pros as per V58 Shop Reviews

Their email address and business address are provided.

Cons

No customer endorsements were found.

No contact information is provided.

Further Reviews

V58 Shop is a brand-new internet company, hence there are no reviews yet. No comments were noticed on the internet, not even on other sources. More information regarding PayPal fraud is available here.

Conclusion

V58 is a recently opened store with a pathetic trust rating of just 1%. We do not advise you to shop here based on what we have said so far. You can read more Credit card Scams about here.

Do you find Is V58 Shop Scam or Legit helpful to you? Please comment.