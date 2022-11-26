Is Vida by Paderno Scam or Legit (Nov) Read Reviews!

Here interested buyers can know the details on Is Vida by Paderno Scam or Legit; thus, without any ado, read until the finish.

Are you looking for an online website that offers impressive cooking appliances? Do you want to know about the reliability of the website? Haven’t you come across any website offering excellent products at reasonable prices? The article will guide you to learn about an authentic website. Thus, Vida by Paderno is one Canada–based website where interested buyers can find unique cooking appliances, utensils, and many more cooking items.

So, know Is Vida by Paderno Scam or Legit, without any ado.

Is Vida by Paderno a reliable platform?

Domain Registration -The domain registration date for this website is 18.09.2020.

Domain Expiry Date – The domain registration date will expire on 18.09.2020.

Trust Score – The original trust score for the website is 86% out of 100.

Social Media Presence – This website is unavailable on social media; however, its sponsored brand Paderno is present on social media platforms.

All Policies- Many policies need to be added to this website.

Data Encryption- The website is well-secured with SSL integration and HTTPS connection.

Missing Information – The details of the owners need to be included on the website.

Genuine Reviews- The Vida by Paderno Reviews are available on its website, but only an open platform consists of valuable customer feedback.

Therefore, based on the reliability checkpoints, we cannot specify whether the website is legit or scam.

About Vida by Paderno website

The website Vide by Paderno offers a fantastic collection of cooking utensils, cutleries, and many more. The website is a complete advertising website that advertises products of the brand Vida by Paderno. Thus, the website redirects to another website for shopping which is Canadiantire.com. However, the brand Vida by Paderbo looks authentic with a good trust score, but valuable customer reviews still need to be included.

Features

To know Is Vida by Paderno Scam or Legit website, one must go through the features of the website, which are as follows:-

URL details- For interested buyers, the URL link is https://vidabypaderno.com .

Contact information- The calling number available on the website is 18002639768.

Email Id- Email id doesn’t exist on the website.

Address- Not available as well.

Shipping Policy – Shipping and delivery details are also unavailable because it’s only an advertising website.

Return Details- Details on return and refund are also not present.

Payment Methods- No payment options are given, as it’s only an advertising website.

Pros and cons to know: Is Vida by Paderno Scam or Legit?

To get better clarity of the online shopping portal, one must look at the pros and cons of the website. They are as follows:-

Pros of the website

The website offers impressive and eye-catching products through it.

The website has received an excellent trust index score, which adds to its reliability.

The website domain registration date is more than a year old.

Cons of the website

The website is an advertising website that promotes products from the Vida by Paderno.

The website Vida by Paderno redirects to another website for shopping.

No Genuine and Valuable customer reviews are available on the website.

Vida by Paderno Reviews

Valuable customer reviews are missing for this website on any open platform. However, only a few reviews are available on the website. Thus, if you have ever been scammed on PayPal, know How to Get a Refund on Paypal, If Scammed?

The Conclusion

The website has a good trust score, but the missing reviews create suspiciousness about it. For a better understanding of the website, look at the Vida by Paderno website’s terms and conditions page Also, for credit card scams, Get money refund on credit card instantly by following the steps.

Want to share some other details? Comment below.

