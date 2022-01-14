Is Vitacore n95 Mask Legit (Jan) Check Essential Reviews!

The reviews on Is Vitacore n95 Mask Legit mentions all possible guidelines relating to benefits, limitations and other essential features about the website.

We all have been passing through a tough time for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, masks and sanitizers have become prevalent in our daily life. Are you also looking for surgical or N95 masks? If yes, Vitacore is here to offer you excellent masks at the best price.

People in Canada and other parts of the world are curious to gather more information about this website. Well, here suggest our readers go through our reviews to Is Vitacore n95 Mask Legit or just another scam.

Is Vitacore a legit portal or not?

At present, online e-commerce portals are quite popular among people all over the world. But many are hardly aware that these sites can make people fool and cheat them. Therefore, our experts have checked the criterion that will help consumers grab the authenticity of Vitacore. We have checked the following parameters to know whether Vitacore is genuine or not.

The website got created on 05-06-2020, and the age of the portal is more than a year.

The website maintains an average trust score of 45%

The company is linked to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, showing authentic Vitacore n95 Mask Reviews .

The website contains almost 36% duplicate content.

The Alexa Status of the portal is 765362.

Buyers can find the office address and email id on the portal.

Shipping and ordering details are mentioned in the FAQs. No separate page is maintained for shipping, return and refund policies.

The company offers discounts on buying 10 boxes, but it does not seem unrealistic.

Hence from the above details, we find it tough to verdict the legitimacy of the portal. Therefore, we suggest our readers go through other relevant information before starting a deal with Vitacore.

About Vitacore

Vitacore emerged in the e-commerce market in 2020, and it claims to offer the best quality masks. However, buyers need to check Vitacore n95 Mask Reviews before buying any product from the company. The company offers surgical, CA95, and CA99 masks.

The company ensures that the surgical masks are designed with Spunbond outer and inner layers. This will protect users from getting infected by any virus.

Specifications of the website

The address of the website is https://www.vitacore.ca/

The domain creation date is 05-06-2020

The domain expiration date is 05-06-2022

The email address is Info@vitacore.ca .

The office address of the company is 151-8518 Glenlyon Parkway, at Burnaby, BC, in Canada .

The company maintains social media platforms to check Is Vitacore n95 Mask Legit .

Phone number is 1-888-593-2218.

Shipping Policies- The Company maintains an average standard shipping policy of 1 day per province. The company does not maintain separate pages to clarify shipping policies.

Return strategy- The Company does not maintain any separate page for return policy.

Refund policy- Buyers will not get any detail relating to refund of goods.

Payment methods- DISCOVER, G-Pay, MasterCard, VISA.

Discount offers- Retailers can get discounts on buying 10 boxes of masks.

Pros of the website

The website offers a wide range of masks like surgical, CA95, and CA 99.

The website is SSL protected.

The company offers masks made of the best quality.

Cons of the website to check Is Vitacore n95 Mask Legit

The website does not mention all policy pages.

We find mixed reviews of buyers on its social media portal.

The trust is average.

Customer reviews

While you are willing to buy products from any online portal, it is necessary to check the feedback of previous buyers. For Vitacore, we find that the company maintains its social media platform on Facebook.

Our experts have found mixed reviews on Facebook. Some customers have mentioned they are satisfied with the service, whereas some have expressed their dissatisfaction. These reviews will help new buyers to understand Is Vitacore n95 Mask Legit or not.

Well, we will suggest buyers read Everything You Should Know About Credit Card Scam Conclusion before buying any mask from the website.

Conclusion

We have found that Vitacore has made a good effort to offer top-class respirators to keep people safe from virus-like Covid-19. But, due to mixed reviews and low trust scores, we suggest readers do more research about the website.

Here we also suggest customers read details about Everything You Should Know About Paypal Scam and enjoy safe shopping.

Do you find the reviews on Is Vitacore n95 Mask Legit effective? Please share your feedback below.