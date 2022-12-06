Is Wilsont Scam Or Legit {Dec} Read Entire Reviews Here!

Read this post on Is Wilsont Scam or Legit to learn full details about the legitimacy and features of the website.

Do you like to collect postage stamps? Are you searching for a website to purchase postage stamps? If yes, then we have a perfect suggestion for you. Wilsont store in the United States deals in a range of postage stamps. If you are curious about this website and want to learn about its legitimacy, you can read this post on Is Wilsont Scam or Legit.

Essential information on Wilsont’s website

Before purchasing from any new website, it is crucial to learn about all its legitimacy details. The following is some of the necessary information related to the website:

Website formation date: Wilsont was created on 9 th November 2022, which means this website is not even one month old

Registrar: GoDaddy.com LLC

Trust score: The trust score of Wilsont is 1%, which is extremely low

Data safety: Wilsont uses HTTPS protocol for safe data transfers

Social media accounts: Wilsont is not present on any social media platforms

Customer’s views: We were unable to detect any Wilsont Reviews on its official website

Vital policies: All the crucial policies of the website, like privacy policy, return and refund policy, and shipping policy, is explained thoroughly on Wilsont’s website

Missing data: The customer care number of the website needs to be mentioned on the website. Other than this, everything is mentioned in detail.

The prologue of the Wilsont website

Wilsont’s website offers a collection of postage stamps in different designs. They have everything from cute animal print postage stamps to old antique ones. They mainly sell their stamps wholesale and provide many offers and deals with their products.

Traits of Wilsont website

URL: https://wilsont.shop/

Email address: serviceusps@outlook.com

Phone number: During our research on Is Wilsont Scam or Legit , we couldn’t find the phone number of the website

Address: 2455 Helena St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, United States

Return scheme: Customers are granted 14 days to return their products to the store

Refund days: The number of days on which refunds will be transferred is not available on the website

Shipping scheme: It can take around 8 to 12 business days for the products to reach customers

Payment tools: Customers can make payments through a PayPal account or credit or debit card

Positive traits

The email address and location of the website are described on the website

Negative traits

The phone number of the website is not mentioned on the website

Wilsont Reviews

Wilsont’s website is not even one month old, which means very few audiences know about this website. This could be the reason why there are no reviews on the official website. Besides this, we have not found any thoughts on the online websites. Because there are no reviews anywhere, it is hard to judge whether the website is worth trusting. Wilsont is also not available on any social media platforms, which means there are no reviews on any social media. Additionally, readers should learn about the measures to avoid credit card scams.

Final verdict

To conclude this post on Is Wilsont Scam or Legit, Wilsont has a low trust score and life expectancy. Also, it is not even one month old. Hence, we will advise the readers to be aware of its drawbacks and not shop from there. Know more details About PayPal scam. Please visit this page to learn about postage stamps

Is Wilsont Scam or Legit – FAQs

Q.1 What does Wilsont sell?

Answer: Wilsont’s website deals in postage stamps

Q.2 How old is the Wilsont website?

Answer: Wilsont’s website is not even one month old

Q.3 What is the trust score of the Wilsont store?

Answer: The trust score of the Wilsont website is just 1%

Q.4 Have customers left any views on the website?

Answer: No, customers have not left any views on the website.

Q.5 What is Wilsont’s customer care number?

Answer: Wilsont has yet to mention its telephone number on the website.

Q.6 How can we contact the Wilsont store?

Answer: During our research on Is Wilsont Scam or Legit, we found the email address and location of the website; customers can contact the website from there.

Q.7 What is the return scheme of the Wilsont website?

Answer: Customers can return their products on the website within 14 days of purchase.