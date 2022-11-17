Is Wipimarts Scam Or Legit {Nov} Check Reviews Here!

This article on Is Wipimarts Scam or Legit will provide buyers with real reviews about this store. Kindly read this full post for deep details.

Do you want quality t-shirts? Are you finding a legitimate store? Several stores deal in t-shirts of good quality and affordable rate. The site is known widely in the United States and other parts of the world. Numerous online stores are registered online but many stores come with fraudulent intentions. So to keep customers aware of such online sites we offer reviews of online stores.

If you want reviews of this store, then must read this article on Is Wipimarts Scam or Legit.

Is Wipimarts legit?

Legitimacy is a question raised by many people. Though it is a single word it includes numerous factors which indicate the legitimacy of a store. The following factors are determined from some trusted sources so that buyers could get an idea about the store’s trustworthiness.

Domain registration : The Wipimarts store was registered on 9 March 2021.

Domain expiry : The Wipimarts Domain will expire on 9 March 2023.

Trust Score : The Wipimarts store has a below-average trust rate of 35%.

Privacy policy : The Wipimarts store has mentioned all the policies on the website.

Data encryption : The site is protected with HTTPS protocol.

Wipimarts Reviews : The Wipimarts store has not received customer reviews. The ratings of this website are also not available.

Missing information : The Wipimarts store has mentioned all the information except the details of the owners.

Brief on Wipimarts

Wipimarts is like other online platforms that sell specialized items. There are thousands of stores online and Wipimarts is one of the popular shopping platforms. Wipimarts store deals in various kinds of t-shirts. You will see a wide variety of t-shirts in this store. The following items will give you a glimpse of the t-shirts:

Marshmallows stay puft t-shirts

Straight coffee Outta t-shirt

Is Wipimarts Scam or Legit? The elements you read in the segments above can tell you about the shop’s Legitimacy but with the help of more features, one could identify the exact details regarding legitimacy. In the upcoming segments, you will see more in-depth details and features about this store.

Features of Wipimarts

URL : https://wipimarts.com/

Email address : support@wipimarts.com

Phone number : +1 856 209-6576, +1 732 655 4526

Shop address : 122 cherry St, New Jersey, Vineland

Shipment Policy : The delivery of items usually takes 10-15 days.

Delivery options : Stripe, American Express, VISA, MasterCard

Positive aspects

All details including store address, Email address, and phone number.

Various payment options are available.

Negative aspects

Social media pages are unavailable.

Reviews are also missing on the official site.

Wipimarts Reviews

The Wipimarts website is an online shopping website. The official site has not received any buyer response. The product of this site has not got any reviews from the customer. The shop is online so there must be many customer responses but the site has got zero ratings. The Wipimarts store is not available on social media platforms.

Customer reviews are the most crucial thing to determine a site’s legitimacy but the site has zero reviews. Read this article to stay away from credit card scams.

Final summary

As per Is Wipimarts Scam or Legit, we found that the trust rate of the Wipimarts store is 35%. The website was registered more than one year ago. There is no customer response to this store. So considering these aspects we cannot claim the site is authentic. Buyers should wait for the online customer reviews. You can read the security measures from PayPal Scam at this site. Buyers can visit this link to have an idea about T-shirt.

Did you like this post? If you find this post helpful, kindly share your views in the comment section.

Is Wipimarts Scam or Legit: FAQS

Q1. What Wipimarts store sells?

Wipimarts store sells different and unique varieties of t-shirts.

Q2. What is the trust score of Wipimarts store?

Wipimarts store has a trust rate of 35%.

Q3. When was Wipimarts website registered?

On 9 March 2021, the Wipimarts store was registered.

Q4. When will the Wipimarts website expire?

Wipimarts store will expire on 9 March 2023.

Q5. Do the Wipimarts site have social media accounts?

No, there are no legitimate social media pages for this store.

Q6. How buyers can contact the Wipimarts store?

Buyers can contact the Wipimarts store at support@wipimarts.com or by telephone: +1 856 209-6576, or +1 732 655 4526.

Q7. Is Wipimarts Scam or Legit?

As per our research, the site is not legit. Buyers must be careful while purchasing anything from this store.