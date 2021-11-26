Is Wooken Legit (Nov 2021) Get Reliable Website Reviews!

Please read this composition to answer your question Is Wooken Legit regarding a portal that deals with several winter clothing items and household accessories.

Are you currently preparing yourself for this winter? Have you started purchasing blankets and knit sets to beat the chill? You recently came across a store called Wooken and want to explore it, but do you want to check its genuineness first? Then, without any delay, please read this write-up to get all details.

In today’s article, we have attempted to solve the query of shoppers in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and India regarding Is Wooken Legit. Therefore, please read on to gain knowledge about the same.

Is Wooken Genuine?

We researched over the Internet and gathered the facts mentioned below. These pieces of information will help you determine the legality of this website and decide about purchasing items from it.

Portal Age – The platform is eleven months old, as the designers created it on 26-12- 2020.

Portal Trust Score – 60%, which is categorized as an Average Trust Score.

Ranking in Alexa – 1,177,533, which is not an impressive rank.

Social Media Connection – There are no social media links on this portal.

Customer Reviews – Shoppers have posted genuine and mixed Wooken Reviews about the products.

Contact Details – The physical address provided on the website belongs to multiple dubious online stores. There is no telephone number where buyers can contact the customer care team. Moreover, the e-mail address belongs to a generic domain and not the website.

Missing Policies – The website does not contain separate policies like shipping, return, refunds, etc. All necessary information is available under the FAQs section.

Content Originality – The Privacy Policy contains words like Add and Insert, which depicts that the developers have copied the wordings from a template and did not edit them.

The above facts indicate that this website may be suspicious. However, we cannot declare Is Wooken Legit as it is a new website.

What is Wooken?

Wooken is an online e-commerce website that sells different types of warm items, like hoodie blankets, socks, knit sets, leggings, etc. The portal also offers accessories, showpieces, board games, and other household items.

Specifications

Portal Type – An online e-commerce store that sells winter items and several household accessories.

Portal Address – https://wooken.store/

Contact Address – 3 Qi, Jiazhaoye City Square, Long Gang District Room-4201, Unit-3B, Phase-3, Shenzhen, 518110.

Contact Number – Unavailable

E-mail Address – wookenstore@gmail.com

Sorting and Filtering Options – Unavailable

Social Media Links – Absent (This point shall influence your opinions concerning Is Wooken Legit ).

Shipping Details – Free delivery is available worldwide with a timeline of 4 to 30 days.

Returns and Refunds – Customers should return the items within five days of receipt. The team shall process the refund within a short period after receiving the item.

Privacy Policy and Terms of Use – Mentioned

Products’ Price – Mentioned in USD.

Payment Methods – Major credit cards, PayPal, and Apple Pay.

Pros

The developers have included helpful images and explanations along with the product descriptions.

A wide range and variety of products is available on this platform.

Cons Elucidating on Is Wooken Legit

The designers have included the information related to shipping, return, and refund within the FAQs and not mentioned as separate policies.

The developers have not provided an option to filter or sort the products.

The website lacks social media connection, and thus, makes it difficult for buyers to trust.

The physical address is suspicious, and the e-mail id is a general address. Also, there is no contact number of the owners on this website.

The format of the Privacy Policy indicates that the team has copied and pasted it from another source.

Wooken Reviews

We conducted our online research on various platforms like Reddit, Quora, and Trustpilot but did not find any citation of the subject portal. However, there are mixed and unbiased reviews about the products available on this website. In these posts, customers have mostly praised the quality and designs of the items. However, we suggest you go through Get Your Money Back From PayPal If You Get Scammed to stay alert.

The Final Thoughts

The facts we retrieved from the Net suggest that this website may be suspicious. However, as it is new, we cannot declare Is Wooken Legit and request you read how to Get money refund on credit card for safety. Also, you may want to know about winter clothing . and its types.

Please share your views about this portal below.