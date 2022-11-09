Is Wuwgex com Scam or Legit {Nov 2022} Honest Reviews!

The below posts contain all the brief details and customer reviews for analyzing whether Is Wuwgex com Scam or legit.

Are you looking to refresh your wardrobe this winter season? But, worried about the prices of dresses? Don’t go overburdened, as the Wuwgex portal is found to be an emerging one by offering the latest clothing at reasonable prices for winter wear and boots.

But, people in the United States want to know, Is Wuwgex com Scam or legit, before investing in it.

Check legitimacy checkpoints!

It has gained a very meager trust score, only 1%.

The owner’s details are partially identified with WHOIS.

The domain was recently registered, that is, on 15th October 2022.

The website will expire on 15th October 2023.

This portal is not identified with any blacklist engine and contains a valid HTTPS connection.

The domain name is found to be linked with countries that are active for fraudulent online services.

It has gained a very poor trust index, that is, 0%.

It lacks Wuwgex com Review on its official page and external source.

The website has gained very poor popularity, that is, 0.

The threat & phishing score gained is 90 for both individually.

The malware score gained is 78, which is also another red flag.

The spam score obtained is 26, which is also not a good mark.

Proximity to suspicious portals is 14.

Know About the Website

This website deals in various winter outfits and footwear. You can browse it to get exclusive deals and offers for the coming season. This website also claims they provide the best quality products at reasonable prices.

Specifications to know: Is Wuwgex com Scam or legit?

URL – https://wuwgex.com/

Email id: wuwgex@clothescl.com

Company name – FADEL-BEATTY Limited.

Registration address- Suite 10542, Balmoral, Industrial estate, Abbeylands, NAVAN, Meath, C15 DD72, IRELAND.

It takes 1-2 weeks to process the shipment.

The portal does not commit the delivery time.

It accepts all types of credit and debit cards majorly.

Pros

Company details are present on the official portal.

No blacklist engine has detected this platform.

The email address is present.

Well-explained policies are present on the web page.

Cons

The owner’s details are partially identified with WHOIS.

No confirmation of delivery is given.

Wuwgex com Review is absent on official, and other trusted online portals.

The address and email are not found to be legit.

The contact number is not present on the official portal.

Customer reviews

Customer reviews are very crucial for any online website. Unfortunately, this portal lacks the essential details and authentic reviews. Also, social media platforms are not present to grab external feedback.

The Last Words

Based on our research, we can say that this portal is not legit for the trending question: Is Wuwgex com Scam or legit? Therefore, we suggest our valuable consumers prefer other online legit portals.

Additionally, know the safeguarding tips against credit card scams. What are your opinions on this website? Please share your views in the below comments.