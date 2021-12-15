Is Xikixi Legit {Dec 2021} Read The Entire Review Now!

We bring you an exclusive review to decide Is Xikixi Legit? Before you shop on xikixi.co.uk, please read this article.

Are you looking to purchase various items online from a single platform? While searching the product, did you get irrelevant results? Would you like to take online assistance for finding a product at the lowest price? Are you looking to cover your purchases with insurance? Are you looking for a free shipment of products?

Xikixi.co.uk provides a solution for all your problems related to online purchases in the United Kingdom. Let us review xikixi.co.uk to check Is Xikixi Legit.

The legitimacy of Xikixi:

Creation of Domain : 9th November 2013 at 00:00:00 Hrs.

Website Age: the website was created eight years and six days back.

Website Expiry: 9th November 2022 at 00:00:00 Hrs.

Trustworthiness : the trust rank of Xikixi.co.uk is 66%(Average).

Country of origin: The country of origin for Xikixi.co.uk is unknown.

Proximity to Suspicious Websites: 0/100. The website is categorized as trustworthy.

Social relations: Xikixi.co.uk has a considerable presence on social media like FB and Instagram with more than 10,378 followers.

Brief of Xikixi:

Xikixi.co.uk is an e-commerce website. Xikixi Reviews found that it offers products SEARCH SERVICES related to health, beauty, kids, home and furnishing, pets, drinks, sports, books, DIY products, Etc. As per the website, it features products with the lowest price in the market. However, it does not sell the products directly. Xikixi.co.uk provides a platform for sellers to publicize their products.

You need to take membership of Xikixi.co.uk to get benefits like free shipping, insurance and product search assistance. Ultimately, you will end up purchasing items from OTHER WEBSITES that advertise on Xikixi.co.uk.

Features:

Buy products at: https://xikixi.co.uk/.

Price range: starting from less than £1.

Contact details: not provided. It is considered to check Is Xikixi Legit .

Address: Francos Rodriguez#69, Madrid, Spain-28039.

E-mail address: hello@xikixi.com.

Social media links: not provided.

Owner’s details: Xikixi.co.uk owner’s information is masked using internet censorship.

Conditions of Use: Mentioned clearly. Spanish laws govern the policy.

Terms and Privacy policy: Mentioned clearly.

Shipping: Xikixi.co.uk ships internationally and to native UK addresses.

Delivery Policy: items are delivered within 2 to 3 business days to domestic addresses and within 5 to 14 business days internationally.

Tracking: Possible. The customer will be provided with a tracking number to track the shipment by accessing their accounts at Xikixi.co.uk. It is a positive highlight to check Is Xikixi Legit .

Returns Policy: For defective items, there is a return window of 60 days, and for general returns, there is a seven days timeline.

Refund Policy: The refund timeline is not provided. The items should be in original condition and accompanied by an original receipt to qualify for a refund.

Payment mode: In £ using Paypal, Visa, Mastercard or American Express.

Pros:

A website with a unique concept offering product search services.

A unique website that offers insurance against unpredictable events resulting in no delivery (or) no refund.

A unique website offers free delivery (or) approximately 70% off on shipment fee with its membership program.

Cons to check Is Xikixi Legit:

Xikixi.co.uk has a poor website design.

The product search gives irrelevant results on Xikixi.co.uk.

There are no sorting and filtering options on Xikixi.co.uk.

Inadequate product description and image demonstration on Xikixi.co.uk.

Customer reviews:

On reliable reviewing websites like Trustpilot, there are 31 customer reviews of Xikixi.co.uk, giving it 2.7/5 stars. There are no Xikixi.co.uk reviews found on YouTube. Many customer reviews are found on the internet and point out that Xikixi.co.uk is a SCAM.

There are product reviews present on Xikixi.co.uk. However, all product reviews are positive and above 4.5/5 stars. Hence, such Xikixi Reviews are not reliable. Xikixi.co.uk has a zero Alexa rank which is terrible.

Most of the negative reviews showed that the website sends links to purchase the products instead of closing the transaction on Xikixi.co.uk itself. Many customers reported Xikixi.co.uk to be a SCAM as it took money from their Credit Cards and PayPal accounts but never delivered the product. Hence, please be aware of PayPal Scams.

Conclusion:

Xikixi.co.uk is hosted on a server where many other SCAM websites are registered. Xikixi could be a POTENTIALLY legitimate website, and it answers Is Xikixi Legit. As Xikixi takes Credit Cards payments, please read about Credit Card Scams. An average trust score of Xikixi.co.uk suggests that it is suitable for experienced users only. Please note it is a PRODUCT SEARCH ENGINE and not a full-fledged shopping site.

Was Xikixi Review informative? Please share your views on the Xikixi Review.