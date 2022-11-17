Is Yescatalogue Scam Or Legit {Nov} Check Reviews Here!

Is Yescatalogue Scam or Legit? To know the honesty and reliability of the Yescatalogue store, kindly check out this post till the last.

Do you have budget problems while shopping? Now, you can purchase any item and pay later with the Yescatalogue shop. The shop is trending for its credit facilities in the United Kingdom. But, you should check: Is Yescatalogue Scam or Legit? We have evaluated all the required factors of the permissibility of Yescatalogue. So, kindly review this post once.

Check The Permissibility of the Yescatalogue Store!

Registration Date : May 25, 2018, is the registration date of the Yescatalogue store. The store was registered four years ago.

Registrar : Fasthosts Internet Ltd [Tag = LIVEDOMAIN is the registrar of the Yescatalogue store.

Trust Rate: The Yescatalogue got an 86 percent trust score. So, we can trust the legitimacy of this site.

Expiry Date: Yescatalogue will expire on May 25, 2023.

Missed Data : The policies cannot be reached until the shopper’s log in to the site.

Shopper’s Reviews : There are plenty of Yescatalogue Reviews on the official store and online review sites.

Data Security: The website provides security of the data through HTTPS protocol. So, the information is safe here.

Social Networks : The store is available on Facebook with 774 followers on the page. There are 723 likes, but reviews are missing.

Overview of Yescatalogue Store!

Yescatalogue store provides various electronic gadgets to users. You need to log in to the website and create your account. The website offers you the facility to pay for your order whenever you want to. They offer guaranteed credit accounts to customers.

Electric Scooter

Nintendo Switch Lite

Microsoft Xbox series

Xiaomi 5G Redmi Note 10

Asus R522 Laptop

Specifications as per Is Yescatalogue Scam or Legit!

URL of Yescatalogue: https://yescatalogue.co.uk/

Email Id: dpo@yescatalogue.co.uk

Location Details: Yes Catalogue Limited, Hall court, Jordan house, Hall parkway, Telford, TF3 4NF

Phone Number: 0370 0340110

Various customer reviews are available on online and official websites.

Return Policy: You can check the return policy after you create an account.

Shipment Policy: The website claims to offer free worldwide delivery. More details can be checked after you log in.

Payment Options: Visa, MasterCard, etc.

Positive Points

Many mixed reviews can be seen on online websites. The official website also has reviews.

The contact details are available.

Negative Points

The social media page does not have any reviews

Yescatalogue Reviews

The store seems to be a popular website. They have excellent reviews on the official site. They have been given 4.71/5 reviews on the official website. These reviews are based on 7949 customer reviews. Moreover, we have checked other online portals. Many mixed reviews are available on online sites. There are 4.6/5 ratings based on 9198 reviews and 4.7/5 ratings based on 9183 reviews. We also found 1.5/5 on Google Summary. Some customers shared a negative opinion on the website. Moreover, we have found that the store is available on Facebook with 774 followers. If you still ask: Is Yescatalogue Scam or Legit, then you can take reference from the details shared here. The readers can also check the methods to avoid Credit Card Scamming.

Final Thoughts

Ending this post here, we have shared all details on the life expectancy and trust score of this store. The life span is four years and the trust score is 86 percent. The store seems to be legit based on some factor and the customers can trust on their own risk. You can check details on Electric Scooter here. Kindly check more details to avoid fraud like PayPal Scamming.

What are your opinions on this post? Please let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Is Yescatalogue Scam or Legit: Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Is this website available on social networks?

Ans. Yes, the website is available on Facebook with 774 followers.

Q2. Was this website reviewed on online portals?

Ans. Yes, various online sites have shared reviews on this website. There are mixed thoughts from the customers on this website.

Q3. What is the trust count of the Yescatalogue store?

Ans. The shop got an eighty-six percent trust score.

Q4. What is the life expectancy of the Yescatalogue store?

Ans. Based on our research, the website has been registered around four years ago.

Q5. Is Yescatalogue Scam or Legit?

Ans. Customers can trust this website based on its life expectancy and trust score. But, the website still got some negative reviews. So, you can trust the website based on its own risk.