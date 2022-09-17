Is Yezshop Scam or Legit {Sep} Know If It Reviews Here?

Please go through this article to address your question Is Yezshop Scam or Legit concerning a virtual shopping store that deals with sneakers and clothing.

Are you searching for a platform where you can sell your unused sneakers? Or, do you want to shop from a wide assortment of clothing and accessories? In either case, you will find information about the subject portal handy.

Today’s article covers the genuineness of a newly developed shopping portal. Customers from many parts of the globe, such as the United States, wish to learn about this store in detail. Hence, please read till the end to answer Is Yezshop Scam or Legit.

Is Yezshop Trustworthy?

If you are planning to surf this portal’s items, it will be prudent to peruse the details underneath. We have written these facts after researching the Internet thoroughly to simplify your dilemma about visiting this store.

Platform Oldness – This website’s age is eight days beyond a month. The developers launched this portal on 8 August 2022.

Website’s Trust Index – 1%, a Very Bad Trust Score.

Linking to Social Media – The designers have not incorporated any social media connections on this portal.

Rank in the Database of Alexa – 2410980, which is a poor ranking.

Yezshop Reviews – No section to review items is present in this store.

The Trustfulness of Contact Particulars – The address and pinned map location seem to be a retail center per the Web. However, it is not verified with this store’s name. Also, both e-mails have non-existent domains.

Ambiguity in About Us Segment – One line in this section says the platform resells unused products of users. On the other hand, the next paragraph states the portal manufactures customized products. Moreover, the platform’s creation year is wrongly stated as 2018 on this page.

These details indicate mistrust of this site. However, commenting Is Yezshop Scam or Legit is unfair for the newness of this platform.

What is Yezshop?

Yezshop is a virtual shopping store that resells unused but second-hand branded sneakers and clothing. However, it may also deal with manufactured and customized accessories per the About Us segment. Some products it provides besides sneakers are t-shirts, masks, etc.

Specifications

Type of Site – An online shopping platform that deals with second-hand yet intact branded sneakers and accessories.

Digital Address of Platform – https://www.yezshop.com/

Warehouse’s Location – 320 W Kimberly Rd, Davenport, IA 52806, United States

Telephone Number – Not given.

E-mail – yogmhums@qtbrowser.com, sales@familycustomer.com; these domains are non-existent, addressing your question Is Yezshop Scam or Legit .

Linking to Social Media – Absent

Cost of Goods – Given in USD.

Filtering and Sorting Options – Absent

Privacy Policy – Written

Methods of Payment – PayPal, Visa, JCB, and MasterCard credit cards.

Rules for Refunds and Returns – The regulations for returning the items of crediting refunds are not stated on the policy page.

Terms and Conditions – Not mentioned.

Details Related to Shipping – Shipment occurs within seven to nine days. The minimum order value to get free delivery is $35. However, the general delivery charges are not stated.

Pros

The items’ images have brilliant quality and resolution.

The team has stated all vital specifications of the products.

Cons Discussing Is Yezshop Scam or Legit

The quick link for promotions or exclusions and Covid-19 does not work.

No options to filter or sort the items are available.

The designers have not stated the team’s phone number.

This platform is new and therefore is challenging to trust.

The given address is that of a retail center with no verification to belong to this site.

Neither of the e-mail ids has a valid domain.

Customers may doubt exploring this platform due to the lack of linking to social media.

The About Us segment states the wrong year of establishment. The dealings of this store are also ambiguous in this section.

Yezshop Reviews

The notable reviewing forums have no citation for this store, its products, or its service. Hence, it seems it is not yet a trustworthy site to visit. Moreover, the designers have not given the segment to review the items or share feedback. Consequently, there is no resource to find out what buyers think about this portal’s originality. Therefore, we suggest you peruse how to Get Your Money Back from PayPal if scammed as a precautionary measure.

Conclusion

Based on this analysis, this website seems dubious. Nevertheless, it is challenging to declare Is Yezshop Scam or Legit for the recency of this store. Hence, we request you read how to Get money refund on credit card to safeguard it. Furthermore, you can learn how to choose the right sneakers.

What are your notions about this website’s trustworthiness? Please write below.