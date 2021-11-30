Is Youngexplorers.com Legit (Nov 2021) Read Reviews!

This article will help you to get genuine answers regarding Is Youngexplorers.com Legit or not before you surprise your little ones with their new toys.

Do you have kids? Children are the best blessings for any parent. And that’s why every parent wants to get only the best for their child. The theory proves that children develop all of their skills through playing. So, their playing tools must be creative and fit to bring the best out of the child.

The United States has a place that caters to this child-centric requirement. Here we will help you to figure out Is Youngexplorers.com Legit before you visit here.

Association with a Scam

Parents always show extra caution while buying anything for their children. Here we have done the hard work for them to find out the website’s legitimacy.

Owners’ Information: The owner of the site is identified

Domain Age: 24 years old

Contact Details: the company provides a phone number, fax number and mailing address for contact. But there is no email address available.

Payment Options: Only card payments are accepted

Date of Registration: 13-09-1998

Trust Score: Brilliant trust score of 86%

Clarity of the Policies: Policy details are very unclear

Details of Plagiarism: We could not obtain the data

Youngexplorers.com Reviews : Most of the reviews are positive

Address Authenticity: The address only partially matches on the Google Maps

Social Media Accounts: The website is not found on the social media

After having a thorough analysis, we can say that the website holds both positive and negative attributes. Though the portal seems to be legit, we must have research to be sure.

Overview of the Website

There are numerous websites for all the needs of adults, but the Young explorers cater to the children’s needs. It features all the creative toys for children. The research about Is Youngexplorers.com Legit shows that you can browse the site by age category, interests, gender category, which makes it easier to find the right toy for your child.

Its collection contains musical toys, soft toys, coloring tab, Archery Set, tents, balance bikes, dollhouse and many more. The website also offers an affordable price tag.

Specific Details of the Site

Choose Your Toy Here: https://www.youngexplorers.com .

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 3338, Chelmsford, MA 01824-0938

Phone Number: There are two phone numbers available – 1-800-239-7577 is for placing an order and 1-877-756-5058 for customer service

Fax Number: 1-800-866-3235

Email Address: There is no email address

Shipping Methods: Two types of shipping methods are followed – standard and expedited method

Rang of Shipping: The site delivers to some selected countries

Cost for Shipping: Variable as per chosen shipping method

Extra Charges: Some extra charges like handling fees etc. are applied

Return Period: Not mentioned

Return Address: 152 US Highway 206 Suite 15A Hillsborough, NJ 08844

Return Shipping Fees: No information available about it

Exchange Policy: It is not clearly stated

Refund Details: The absence of this data makes us wonder Is Youngexplorers.com Legit?

Payment Methods: Only card payments

Social Activity: Absence on social media

Order Cancellation: The data is not found

What are the Pros?

There are several ways to contact the company

The prices of the products are reasonable

Positive reviews can be seen on the official website

What are the Cons?

Several policy details are missing on the site

The return and exchange policy is not clear

A singular mode of payment is available

The site’s popularity is unknown due to its absence on social media

Several extra charges are levied

Delivery is only available in some selected countries

Is Youngexplorers.com Legit According to the Buyers?

The website’s domain is quite old, and it seems that they are sticking to the old-fashion. This fact is evident from several attributes like offering a completely offline return procedure. However, we thought checking the customers’ views might clarify the quality of its toys.

Due to its absence on social media, the official website is the only source of reviews available. Most of the reviews there certify it to be excellent, but very few negative reviews can also be seen. It is safe to have an idea about How to Get a Refund on PayPal, If Scammed.

Verdict

Details of Is Youngexplorers.com Legit give us a mixed impression about the e-commerce portal. But there is no doubt the shopping here causes less convenience and more inconvenience. If you are still interested in it, know the ways to Get money refund on credit card. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.