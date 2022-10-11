Is Zinakrystelle Scam Or Legit {Oct} Check Reviews!

The article clears the doubt Is Zinakrystelle Scam or Legit? Read the article for website legitimacy.

Purchasing household items and clothes online mode has become part of our life. Are you in search of such an online portal? Do you know about the Zinakrystelle.com portal? The company originated in the United States and delivered worldwide. Before investing in the new site, let us have thorough research on the doubt of whether it Is Zinakrystelle Scam or Legit?

Legitimacy

Portal Age: The website age is less than one year. (Developed date: 28 th February 2022)

Alexa Ranking : The portal has secured a rank of 8030983.

Portal Trust Score: 2% trust score for a website is terrible.

Social Media Connection: The portal is connected to Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest.

Copied Content: The content available in the About us section is fake.

Customer Reviews : No consumer reviews are available.

Owner Information: No information is available.

The Return and exchange policies: There is 30 days return policy available for the products and the exchange.

Keep reading further for more clarifications with Zinakrystelle Reviews.

About Zinakrystelle.com

Zinakrystelle.com is an e-commerce portal that supplies household items and clothes for men. The products include:

Set of dining chairs

Huddie.

Details

The website Address: https://zinakrystelle.com/

E-mail Id : info@zinakrystelle.com

Phone Number: +1 330-826-6249

Contact Address: 772 Henry Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231, United States .

Products Price: USD

Shipping and Delivery Policies: Free shipping worldwide and delivery within 7 working days.

Payment Options: Not available.

Positive points

The HTTPS protocol is present for the website.

Negative points

There is no information about the owner.

No buyer’s opinion is present on the website.

Zinakrystelle Reviews

Zinakrystelle.com portal claims to provide smooth service for customers with high-quality products at a reliable price. But the portal failed to gain customers’ experience with their products. We cannot find any of the products mentioned on the webpage. We can find only a single product in the portal despite their claim. We suggest to research more before purchase from the portal. The website is dubious and is aware of the fraud sites. Additionally, click here to Get Your Money Back From PayPal if Scammed.

Conclusion

We have shared with you the website specifications to clarify the query Is Zinakrystelle Scam or Legit? Go thoroughly before investing as the website age is not too old and terrible trust score. Click on Everything You Should Know About Credit Card Scam.

Do you find it informative? Comment below.