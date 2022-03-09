Is Zoneay Legit {March 2022} Read Easy & Quick Reviews!

To know whether this website provides good quality shoes and its authenticity, read this article considering Is Zoneay Legit.

If you are also looking for an online website that sells shoes for men, you can look at this website as this site provides excellent quality shoes at pocket-friendly rates. But are you sure if this website is authentic or not? If not, then you are on the right page.

This article will tell our viewers every detail based on this website that a user should know before making any purchases from a website. There are many websites from the United States that claim to be authentic.

So, go through this article and know all the details considering Is Zoneay Legit.

Is this website legit?

The most mandatory thing a user must do before shopping from a new website is to check all the legitimacy points of our website. Many people go through scams and frauds every day.

So it is your responsibility to save yourself from losing your money or getting scammed. Read the below legitimacy points of this site:

The Domain creation of this website was done on 20 October 2021. This makes it a five-month-old site.

The website obtained a 0.7% score in terms of trust rank.

No results related to Zoneay Reviews could be found on the web.

The company has not provided any social media links.

Alexa’s score is 2557548, which is poor.

What is Zoneay.com?

The website claims that it provides excellent quality shoes for men. The company wants to offer high-quality shoes at affordable prices. The variety of products include:

Sport shoes

Running shoes

apparel shoes

Boots

As we open the website, we can see the top products listed on the website. The interface of the website is not good but manageable. A list of shoe sizes is available on the site.

Read to know more about this site.

Specifications based on Is Zoneay Legit.

Click on this URL to visit the official website: https://zoneay.com

The company claims to process the order within one to five days

It will take 5 to 15 days for the order to reach your doorstep.

The average shipping cost mentioned by the website is $8.

The company offers a seven-day return policy.

Customer support can be availed on Zoneay@outlook.com.

Contact details are not mentioned.

No information regarding order cancellation is provided.

Payment can be made through Visa, PayPal, American Express, Maestro and MasterCard.

Owner details are not mentioned on the site.

So, Is Zoneay Legit? To know the answer read the below pros and cons.

Pros of using Zoneay.com:

The website provides various shoes for men.

The quality of the shoes on the website seems good.

The website is secured with an HTTPS connection

Customers can avail themselves of several discounts on their purchases.

Cons of using Zoneay.com:

The website cannot be seen present on any social media pages.

Very high scores are obtained in malware, phishing, and suspicious rank by this website.

Details like order cancellation owner details are kept hidden.

No results could be found based on customer reviews for this site.

Zoneay Reviews

A user checks the two main things before purchasing from a new website: its legitimacy points and customer reviews. Customer reviews can provide details like the quality of the product, service given by the company, etc.

We searched for reviews based on this website on every reviewing platform. But as this website is not old enough, there are no reviews found. Moreover, this website was also made recently with no presence on social media.

So, after reading the above heading, it should be clear that Is Zoneay Legit? We can say that this website is recently registered and does not have any social media presence. So, we would not recommend you use this website.

You can shop from other trusted sites to shop and be on the safer side. Read the heading below to get the conclusion based on this site.

Conclusion

After providing Use with this full-size article, we can decide based on several aspects of this website that you should not shop from this website for now.

Based on Is Zoneay Legit? We cannot say anything as this website was recently created.

