Jacqueline Avant Net Worth {Dec} Find Her Last Earning!

About Jacqueline Avant

Jacqueline Avant is a popular philanthropist famous for many notable charitable activities and missions to help poor and needy people. She got much popularity as her husband is Clarence Avant, a legendary music icon with millions of fan bases worldwide.

Apart from her philanthropic activities, she is also known for her humble personality. She worked as the president of Neighbors of Watts, and she was called “Jackie” by her beloved ones. She has also served as the entertainment chairman for a dinner dance and benefit auction, NOW membership.

Jacqueline Avant Net Worth

The major source of wealth Jacqueline Avant acquired was associated with the wealth generated by her husband Clarence Avant, a popular music icon, entrepreneur, music executive and film producer.

Most of the business and entrepreneurial activities developed by Clarence Avan had Jacqueline Avant as his partner, which played a crucial role in increasing Jacqueline’s wealth.

As per the official sources, she has a net worth between $ 4 million to $7 million.

She also had some minor income sources while she served as board of directors at UCLA.

About Clarence Avant

Clarence Avant was born on 25 th February 1931 and is famously known as "The Black Godfather".

He is one of the most successful music executives in the industry.

Apart from being a successful music executive, he is also known for his excellence as a successful film producer and entrepreneur.

In 2018 he received the most prestigious President’s Merit Award in Los Angeles.

Recent News

Jacqueline Avant was shot dead on 1 st December 2021 at her home.

The motive for such an incident is still unknown. Mark Stainbrook, the Chief of Beverly Hills Police Department, said in an official press conference hour after the incident.

Her death news shocked the social media, and famous personalities including Earvin Magic Johnson, La Toya Jackson, Bill Clinton tweeted about her sad demise.

The unfortunate incident extremely saddens her followers as she was a very humble and generous personality involved in several philanthropist activities.

Conclusion

