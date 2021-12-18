Jake Paul Fake Watch (Dec 2021) What Is The News About?

Read this article to explore the facts behind a recent hype and troll for Jake Paul Fake Watch, revealing whether the same is real or just a fake rumor.

Are you looking out for the reasons why Jake Paul was trolled recently? Who is Jake Paul? Who trolled Jake Paul? Was he wearing a fake watch? What was the event he was attending when he was trolled?

These questions are recently trending over the internet in the United States, the United Kingdom and many other parts of the world. Scroll down the headers mentioned in this article to explore the facts behind Jake Paul Fake Watch, revealing what the celebrity has to say.

Who is Jake Paul?

Jake Paul is a well-known boxer and an American Social Media Personality. Fame hit him after he played the role for Dirk Mann in his Disney channel series named Bizaardvark and completed two seasons for the same.

Paul has been the main subject for multiple controversies in his career related to risky stunts, age-inappropriate youtube content, and sexually suggestive behavior. The celebrity has also been fired from Bizaardvark for the charges of criminal trespass.

Boxing Career for the celebrity further began in 2018, August and his first win was against Deji Olatunji, the British YouTuber. Jake Paul Fake Watch trolling is related to one of the boxing events only when he was invited to be appreciated as a winner.

Jake’s Recent Winning Event:

On Saturday, the boxer has recently marked the fifth win of his career against Tyron Woodley in Tampa, Florida. This win has rewarded him with the belt of Most Valuable Boxer that has been adorned with a Hermes Birkin bag as a part of side plates and diamond watches.

An event was organized for the celebrity rewarded with that bag to appreciate his winnings. But this further also invited some trolls, claiming that Jake Paul was found wearing a fake watch.

Jake Paul Fake Watch:

Jake Paul was trolled by “Fake Watch Buster,” a famous Instagram page claiming his fake watch. The page mentioned that Paul was wearing a fake Richard Mille watch. The price for this original watch costs around $520,000. The watch has different shapes, strap screws, and thicknesses compared to the original ones. Well, Trolls are mostly fake and do not have any confirmed sources.

What is the role of Gervonta Davis in this trolling event?

Gervonta Davis is Paul’s fellow boxer as he has trolled him for wearing a fake watch, mocking the celebrity on Instagram. Sources have confirmed that Paul is always on the Davis’ hit list and always looks out for the chances to troll each other; Jake Paul Fake Watch is one of the events and Jake Paul’s life and career details can further be explored from the given link.

Final Verdict:

We cannot say anything about this troll yet, whether the same happened for real or just fake news. Therefore, we advise our readers not to trust the trolls until some confirmation is made either through Paul or other confirmed sources.

Have you read the trolls for this fake watch event yet? Have any views for the same? Please share your comments below about this article Jake Paul Fake Watch to clarify better.

