Jam Tangan Com Reviews {Sep} Is This A Legitimate Site?

The article guides you with Jam Tangan com Reviews for the website’s legitimacy. Read to know more.

Everybody loves to wear a watch to know the time and look beautiful. Do you want to wear a stylish watch which creates a new look on your hand? Must you be searching for such types of apparel? Have you heard of the Jam Tangan portal? Yes, here you can find the right one.

Jam Tangan was a watch company in Indonesia. In the beginning, the company began with an offline store and gradually started to serve the customers online.

Before coming to an opinion, let us go through Jam Tangan com Reviews.

About Jam Tangan com

PT Ming Jaya Sejahtera founder of Jam Tangan com. He stated the company with the brand name Machtwatch. The company started in 2014 and is dedicated to selling quality watches online in the country. The company has ten offline stores available in Indonesia.

Jam Tangan com claims to provide various varieties of watches according to the need. The products in the portal are exclusive of PastiOri watch products. They claim to offer the items at an affordable price for Indonesians.

Let us evaluate and clarify the query: Is Jam Tangan Legit?

What are the specifications?

Website Type: It is an e-commerce portal for a wide range of watches.

Email: support@jamtangan.com

Website: https://www.jamtangan.com/

Contact address: No information about the contact address.

Contact number: 1500-489

Cost of Products: IDR

Sort and filter: Available.

Options for payment: payment is secured through Visa, Master card, JCB, BCA, Octo Clicks, Kredivo, Amex, and BCI.

Shipping Policies: The shipping fee is calculated based on the distance of the destination point from the warehouse in Jakarta.

Delivery time: Products delivered within 1-7 days.

Return Policies: Replacement of goods is free of charge.

Social media link: the website is connected to Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Tik Tok, and Instagram.

Jam Tangan com Reviews are left more to explore. Let us look at the positive and negative thoughts in the below section.

Pros

Verified HTTP security available for the website.

Wide range of products available at affordable prices.

Authentication verified payment mode is available.

Customer reviews are available for the products on the website.

The company’s presence in the market for a prolonged time.

The owner identity of the company is available.

The website has earned reviews on other sites too.

Cons

There is no contact address available.

No proper time is mentioned for the return policy.

Is Jam Tangan Legit?

Website Age: The website age is so old 17 years. (Developed Date: 4 th July 2005)

Trust Score of Website : the trust score is excellent, 86%.

Ranking in Alexa: The portal has scored a rank of 144996.

The legitimacy of the Contact address: No contact address is available, but the products are dispatched from their offline stores nearby the destination.

The legitimacy of the Email ID: There is no specific time mentioned for responsive of mail.

Content Originality: The content is 100% true and the company earned customers’ trust.

The Customer reviews : Jam Tangan com Reviews are available for the products on the official website and many other sites.

The owner identity: The company’s founder is PT Ming Jaya Sejahtera.

Social Media Connection : The portal has good social media connections with Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

The Return and exchange policies : there is no specific information about the return and exchange policy.

Refund Policy : Manual bank refund takes place within three working days, credit card takes place within 14-30 working days, and debit card refund takes place within 60 working days.

Customer feedback is essential for portal trust. Let us have a look at the reviews.

Jam Tangan com Reviews

Jam Tangan com claims to provide high quality with a wide range of models in smooth customer service. The website has earned reviews in other portals, which is a good sign. The customer's reviews are available for the products on the official website. The company has a good history in the market. Hence, from the above research, the website seems legit and reliable.

Conclusion

Jam Tangan com claims to provide smooth service with high-quality products. Jam Tangan com Reviews are helpful to estimate the legitimacy of the portal. The website seems legit as trust score is good and website is too old.

