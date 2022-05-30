James Cooper Makeup Artist {May} Find The Information!

This news blog has all the complete authentic details on James Cooper Makeup Artist, his death and his cause. Read more and stay tuned with us for more.

Have you heard about the demise of a very renowned makeup artist? Do you know who James Cooper is? Are you curious to know all the details about the news? James Cooper is a very famous makeup artist from the Philippines. He was 73-year-old. He had a great career and worked with many high-profile celebrities. If you are keen to get all the relevant data about James and his cause of death, ensure to get yourself through the James Cooper Makeup Artist article. Continue reading.

About James Cooper’s Death:

Diamond Superstar Maricel Soriano, with her niece, star Meryll Soriano, paid tribute to celebrity makeup doer James Cooper, who died at 73.

Cooper has passed out while rehearsing for a Santacruz and near Laguna Sunday. As of this posting, the estate has not provided any extra details about the funeral. Maricel, who has collaborated alongside Cooper for a long time, showed her admiration for the makeup artist on her Instagram yesterday, May 29, by posting a video montage of their combined images. Many other celebrities also showed tribute to the famous makeup artist for his great career and work.

James Cooper Makeup Artist:

James Cooper, a grooming specialist from the Philippines, had a lucky life. In Survival, he collaborated with Sylvester and became the first Philippine makeup artist for Hollywood celebrities.

He collaborated with famed Beverly Hills hairdresser Jose Eber becoming the first Philippine just to be published in French Vogue, including the first to establish his LA-based end up making business. However, in the 1980s, he returned to the Philippines, establishing a cosmetics company and selecting the SM Clothes Shop among its outlets, introducing a new viewpoint to gorgeousness.

Cause of death:

James Cooper, a renowned beautician and hairdresser, died of a heart attack. He was 73 years old at the time. According to sources, James had a heart attack yesterday while prepping for a Santacruzan near Laguna. He was taken to a local hospital, where medics attempted but failed to resuscitate him. James is a pioneering hair and makeup artist who rose to prominence in Hollywood in the 1970s. He handled the makeup for Farrah Fawcett and many others.

His death is a great loss to the makeup industry as the experience counts a lot. James Cooper Makeup Artist, was one of the legends in the makeup industry, creating records through his good working career. We have listed whatever we got verified by the sources. He was a great artist and has got all the fame of his perfection in his field of work.

Conclusion:

