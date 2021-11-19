Jason Hope on Near Field Futurology – Futurology is a term used to describe the study of future trends. It’s typically associated with forecasting and predicting the development, social change, economic conditions, technologies, and so on in time periods beyond twenty years. The word futurology was coined by Kazimierz Ajdukiewicz in 1935 when he published his book “Futurology: A New Science”.

He defined it as “the science of anticipating the future condition of humanity.” The term was popularized after Jean-Paul Sartre mentioned it in 1945 in an article called “The Republic of Silence” which appeared at the end of World War II. It has since come into use by futurologists, like Jason Hope, more broadly to refer to any kind of prediction about the future.

Futurology is a discipline in which we can find many others, such as Anthropocene and history, in order to try and understand man’s will and his mechanisms in making himself independent of natural law. It is also an essential tool to identify risks, both natural or anthropic. It has always approached the problem of humanity’s place between space and time. Projected into the past, it reflects on its history to understand what has made us what we are today; projected into the future, it tries to identify possible alternatives or scenarios so as not to limit ourselves solely to “realism” if not now.

Futurology is also useful to economic operators in order to take action against certain threats (economic risk) but also for opportunities (new markets). It is also an opening towards ethics that one can use by showing man his possibilities. Jason Hope sees futurology as a tool that offers multiple prospects for companies wishing both to grow and prepare themselves better.

Jason Hope on Blockchain Technology

For instance, in his article How Blockchain Technology is Making E-Learning Effective in Modern Times published on Medium, he discusses the various applications of blockchain technology in the education sector. He elaborates on how blockchain has the potential to amplify and improve E-learning.

Blockchain has been able to offer an alternative to universities when it comes to how they serve their students. Jason Hope has done A lot of research on how Ethereum has been able to help students move their credits from one school to another with ease. This is just one example of the various ways blockchain could affect education.”

Jason Hope’s Take on Transhumanism & Singularity

According to Jason Hope, Transhumanism is a philosophy or a world view that strives for the betterment of human beings through science and technology. This means that there are two ways Transhumanists can go about this.

The first one is by reducing suffering with the use of life-extending technologies. This will be effective in eradicating diseases that may cause death early on in life as well as prolonging life itself.

The second way which looks forward to enhancing human faculties and possibilities via cybernetics and more advanced neural and biological sciences is also considered transhumanist, but it focuses more on augmenting what we already have instead of just prolonging the length of our lives without anything else added to it.

What is Singularity?

According to Jason Hope Transhumanist, Singularity is one of the most fascinating topics in futurology because it talks about how we can become more than human and reach a state where we transcend our physical limitations and break free from the chains which bind us down to this planet. This means exploring other dimensions, traveling at super speeds throughout space, or even creating new worlds for ourselves with advanced technology. We essentially become like the comic book heroes that people read about; living beyond time and existence itself without any restrictions whatsoever.

Although many people believe that such things are only possible if there is an alien invasion, futurologists are of the opinion that these ideas can be brought to fruition through technology.

How Stem Cells Will Cure Diseases in the Future?

When stem cells were discovered in the late 1930s, very few people understood what their full applications would be with time. However, today we are beginning to realize how beneficial this discovery has been. These undifferentiated cells are capable of transforming into other types of cells that serve various functions in different parts of the body. This means that if you have damaged tissue, you can inject it with stem cells and they will develop into other types of cells which will help your body heal itself.

Stem cell therapy is one of Jason Hope’s favorite futurology topics because he believes that curing diseases through this technique could change how medicine is practiced globally. It has also created an entire industry around where pharmaceutical companies are racing to capitalize on the latest discoveries.

The Impact Artificial Intelligence Will Have on Society

According to Jason Hope, artificial intelligence has slowly become one of the most compelling fields of futurology today. This is because many industries have begun using it over time and it has proved to be much more effective than manual labor alone in various tasks. The future will see a world where AI plays a central role in everything we do from work, education, healthcare, and even our social interactions.

That being said, critics are always quick to counter this idea by arguing that machines are not capable of doing complex jobs better than their human counterparts. However, all signs point towards the fact that they already are and will continue to do so until we reach a point where humans and machines work together in perfect harmony.

What are Cell Phones Doing To Our Vision?

According to sources, there are over 5 billion cell phone users worldwide which means that the number of people who have damaged their vision shooting at such small screens will be in the hundreds of millions if not more. This has raised significant concerns among futurologists who wonder how this will affect us in the future when the majority of our activities revolve around using cell phones.

This could lead to a world where many people end up losing their eyesight completely which could shake up certain aspects of society as it knows it because humans rely on sight much more than they do other senses.

Jason Hope on the Challenge of Cell Phones and Aging Population

One of the major challenges futurologists see today is how most countries are struggling to deal with an aging population. This means that they will have a significant section of their population who can’t contribute to economic growth which could pose a problem for these societies in the future.

This is where it becomes important to invest in technologies such as stem cell therapy, safer working environments, and artificial intelligence over time so that we can create jobs that don’t involve physical labor instead. This way people can remain productive even when they are old while also allowing for economic growth because more hands are available on deck.

Concluding Thoughts

The field of futurology is constantly evolving and although we don’t know what the future holds, professionals like Jason Hope are helping to shape it by sharing their knowledge with the rest of us. His work mainly focuses on 3 main areas: stem cell therapy, artificial intelligence and how cell phones are damaging our vision.

This is because these three topics affect us in very different ways and cannot be ignored if we want to create a better future for ourselves and the generations that come after us.